Dior hosted its Fall 2023 runway show (opens in new tab) last night in India, in front of an audience that included celebrities, editors and industry insiders. The storied French fashion house decided to take its show to Mumbai in order to pay homage to the craftsmanship and creativity of India and more specifically, honour the collaboration Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri has fostered with Chanakya Ateliers.

Sarah Lysander was among the A-list (opens in new tab) attendees at the historic site of the Gateway of India. The model travelled to India specifically for the occasion, attending the show in full-look Dior from the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 (opens in new tab) collection.

Following the event, we caught up with Lysander to get the inside on her go-to perfume (opens in new tab), skincare essentials (opens in new tab), and of course, favourite look from the show. Keep scrolling to read all about it.

On her go-to fragrance:

I always love a sweet scent, so Miss Dior perfume has been my recent go-to. I never leave the house without my travel size in my bag.

On her skincare essentials:

Before any products, I like to follow a healthy balanced diet. A 20 min session in the sauna daily contributes to a radiant texture to my skin, it’s followed by a cold shower where I then never fail to use my Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Cleanser which works as a foaming cleanser and a rich hydrating moisturiser.

On her favourite looks from the Dior Fall 2023 show in India:

Two really stood out for me. Firstly, the tie-dye two-piece denim looks, which really reflected the vibrant, bustling city of Mumbai. And secondly, the long green dress, quite a modern shape in a beautiful green tone, which reminded me of the luscious vegetation seen growing throughout the city. The look was championed by the gorgeous Neelam Gill (opens in new tab) on the runway.

On the trends she is most looking forward to wearing this Spring/Summer season:

I have always been a fan of light, flowing pieces. I’m predicting mesh will be a key fabric this spring as we move towards the warmer seasons and I cannot wait for it.

On the items she always has in her bag:

A lipstick/ lipgloss, my phone, mints and a digital camera.

