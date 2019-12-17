I know it’s a bit of a controversial thought, but if you were thinking of treating yourself to a little designer something for Christmas, I suggest you do it now. All the big players have already gone into sale (Boxing Day, what Boxing Day?) and some of them are even now adding an extra discount on top of the usual up to 50% off.

Now I know it’s still not technically cheap, but if you were going to buy a designer handbag anyway, then there are some seriously good savings to be had, trust me. Net-A-Porter, Matches, 24 Sèvres, MyTheresa and Browns have quite a big selection of clothing and accessories in the sale, from brands including Saks Potts, Chloé, Wandler, JOSEPH and many, many more.

To give you a little idea, here are a few items of my wish list. I beg you, for the sake of my bank account, to buy them before I do.

The bag

I’ve had my eye on this bag for a while, as it’s a classic in the making. The colour is gorgeous too, and not just for spring. I appreciate it’s not the biggest discount, however it’s certainly better than nothing, especially for this kind of investment.

Shop now: CHLOÉ C mini suede-trimmed leather shoulder bag for £560 (30% off) from NET-A-PORTER

The coat

If there is one coat brand worth investing in right now it is Saks Potts, the Danish brand literally everyone is wearing right now. You’ll no doubt recognise the signature pastel shades and shearling and faux fur finishes. This one from MYTHERESA is a slightly more wearable shade, and they’re currently running an extra 10% off sale.

Shop now: SAKS POTTS Foxy fur-trimmed leather coat for £874 (30% off) from MYTHERESA

The dress

MATCHESFASHION is also adding an extra 10% off its sale (add EXTRA10 at checkout) so it’s the perfect time to plan ahead of the summer holidays and snap up this Innika Choo number, best worn with wedges and a basket bag.

Shop now: INNIKA CHOO Rose-embroidered cotton-voile midi dress for £136 (40% off) from MATCHESFASHION

The boots

Though I don’t normally like to spend a fortune on shoes, I think boots are one style that is worth spending a bit more on, as you’ll be wearing them a lot. I love the classic black ATP Atelier boots, especially with the extra 20% off that Browns is currently offering (enter code SALEONSALE at checkout).

Shop now: Atp Atelier Black Gaeta 85 Leather Boots for £354 (30% off) from Browns

The jewellery

It’s quite rare to find such a good discount on jewellery, so I’ll be snapping up these gorgeous pearl statement earrings.

Shop now: MAGDA BUTRYM Tagetes earrings for £202 (50% off) from 24S.com

These are my personal favourites in the sale right now, but it’s always worth shopping around a little bit to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Plus it might be worth waiting to see if they’ll be discounted a little bit more after Christmas, though of course then you’re risking them selling out.