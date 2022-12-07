I'm a shopping expert and this is what I'm buying in the Liberty sale

The winter sales have officially started, and now is the perfect time to invest in that designer winter coat (opens in new tab) or chunky knit that you've been lusting after.

When it comes to designer fashion, you can't go wrong with Liberty. The store has a huge selection of brands, and their online offerings are just as impressive.

They currently have up to 50% off fashion and accessories until the 23rd December, and I've already added lots of items to my basket.

As a shopping writer, I like to think that I've gotten quite good at knowing what to buy, and I'm always on the lookout for those items that will stay in your wardrobe forever.

Keep on scrolling for my top picks. Capsule wardrobe, I'm coming for you.

What I'm shopping in the Liberty sale

(opens in new tab) Ganni Hotel Logo T-Shirt, was £85 now £50 | Liberty (opens in new tab) I have seen this graphic tee all over Instagram, so I will definitely be treating myself whilst it's in the sale. I'll be pairing mine with leather trousers and an oversized coat.

(opens in new tab) Stand Studio Towa Faux-Fur Trench Coat, was £580 now £350 | Liberty (opens in new tab) Speaking of oversized coats, I'm obsessed with this faux-fur trench by Stand Studio. It's cut to a long-line, double-breasted silhouette, and is finished with a pointed collar, buttoned epaulettes, horn-buttoning at the front and an adjustable waist belt.

(opens in new tab) Toteme Boxy Bouclé Knit, was £410 now £245 | Liberty (opens in new tab) My friend has a jumper similar to this from Toteme, and every time she wears it I fall a little bit more in love. This one is crafted in a textured organic wool and alpaca-blend, and is designed for an oversized fit with its wide silhouette.

(opens in new tab) Liberty Accessories Cracker, was £60 now £48 | Liberty (opens in new tab) How cute is this cracker? I'm going to treat my bestie to this for Christmas, as it comes with two Tana Lawn™ Cotton Hair Scrunchies in the brand's festive Betsy Star print.

(opens in new tab) Ganni Leopard Pullover, was £275 now £165 | Liberty (opens in new tab) Crafted from a plush wool and alpaca blend with a lightly brushed texture, this statement leopard-print knit from Ganni will never go out of style.

(opens in new tab) Isabel Marant Etoile Limpeza Embroidered Mini-Dress, was £495 now £250 | Liberty (opens in new tab) I'm not a massive dress person, however I would definitely make an exception for this Isabel Marant number. I plan on toughening it up with a leather jacket and biker boots.

(opens in new tab) Kitri Nadia Chocolate Vinyl Flared Trousers, was £125 now £65 | Liberty (opens in new tab) Chocolate vinyl flared trousers? Sign me up. These Kitri ones are high-waisted with a flattering slim fit.

(opens in new tab) Toteme Quilted Coat, was £500 now £300 | Liberty (opens in new tab) If you struggle to get out of bed in the morning, a duvet coat will be your new best friend, and this Toteme one is going straight in my basket. Oversized? Check. Quilted? Check. Draped collar? Triple check.

(opens in new tab) Ganni Heavy Twill Asymmetric Jacket, was £325 now £195 | Liberty (opens in new tab) We all know that Ganni is an expert in Scandi-style clothing, and this jacket is here to prove it. It's cut from recycled polyester to an oversized silhouette with flared sleeves, an exaggerated wide collar and large side pockets.

(opens in new tab) Sleeper Pajamas Set, was £255 now £155 | Liberty (opens in new tab) I've been wanting a pair of Sleeper pajamas for ages, and when I saw this lilac colour, I knew it was time to invest.

(opens in new tab) Saint Laurent Oversized Square Acetate Sunglasses, was £180 now £110 | Liberty (opens in new tab) Sunglasses are a staple all year round. These Saint Laurent ones would add a chic touch to any winter outfit thanks to the softened angular design.