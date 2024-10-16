'Tis the season, Prada has officially launched their holiday campaign

It's official: this year's holiday campaigns are here, starting with none other than luxury maison, Prada.

Known for their stellar campaigns featuring an impressive cast of A-list celebrities (of which their Autumn/Winter 2024 campaign is the perfect example), and this holiday season is no different.

Taking place at the chicest dinner party you've ever seen (precious china and crystal included), British actor Louie Partridge is seen dining alongside American actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., singer-songwriter Maya Hawke, and the leader of K-pop group Aespa, Karina. The dinner party is so Prada-fied that even the brand's trademark 'Trick' robots feature as unexpected guests.

(Image credit: Prada)

Fully immersed in the Prada universe, the group is eating from fine porcelain homeware in the brand's distinctive house colours and classic patterns. Even the food references the brand's heritage, as Marchesi 1824 confectionaries are spotted throughout with historic Milanese Pasticceria. Eagle-eyed viewers will also spot tiered cakes and a traditional Milanese seasonal cake, a Panettone.

The group's Prada attire from the brand's Holiday collection reflects the traditional aesthetic. On the table is a black, logo-adorned, the Saffiano leather bag, and plenty of other holiday accessories, symbolising the joy of freshly unwrapped gifts.

In celebration of the joyful spirit and because we are quite frankly too excited for the holiday season, we have rounded up some of our top picks from Prada's holiday offerings, if you're looking to invest in a timeless piece to bring you, or any loved one, plenty of festive cheer for many years to come.

Shop Prada's holiday collection