Pippa Middleton gives us a masterclass in regal dressing for the Coronation of King Charles III

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton looked radiant for the Coronation of King Charles III in a delightful spring ensemble that onlookers called 'stunning'.

While the Coronation was undoubtedly a momentous moment in history, it's the big fashion moments that have everybody talking. 

From Camilla's sartorial tribute to the Queen to Kate Middleton's impressive headpiece and Queen Rania of Jordan's impeccable spring outfit, the guest list truly encapsulated regal dressing at its best.

And while the Princess of Wales did steal the show with a poignant Alexander McQueen gown that paid tribute to the four nations of the UK, her sister Pippa has also been praised for her chic spring outfit - and this style is a little more occasion-wear-appropriate for the rest of us. 

Pippa Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa made a rare appearance at the event, which took place on Saturday 6th May 2023, in a Claire Mischevani 'Alais' coat in a pastel yellow shade, complemented perfectly by a statement matching headpiece by Jane Taylor.

It's no surprise that the whole Middleton family were in attendance at the Coronation, given King Charles' close relationship with Kate.

Royal fans took to Twitter to show their approval of Pippa's outfit, with one writing, 'A moment for Pippa Middleton’s look. Haven’t seen any better pics, but she is stunning.'

While another said, 'Not enough Pippa Middleton coverage.'

While another said, 'Pippa Middleton has a fabulous outfit.'

Those eagle-eyed fans of the Princess of Wales' outfits may have noticed that the look is strikingly similar to Catherine's outfit for Trooping the Colour back in 2019. 

The former Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen pastel yellow dress with a matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Both looks feature the same pastel yellow a structured silhouette with a flattering belt and matching headgear. 

Watch this space for more updates on guests at the Coronation of King Charles III and the latest news on this historical moment.

