I’ve found the perfect office party dress and it’s less than £100

I don’t mean to brag, but I’ve found the perfect office party dress for you. You know the one, the unicorn dress that isn’t too dressy that it covers every scenario from a pub lunch to after work drinks, but dressy enough that it makes you feel that little bit special.

This season, it comes courtesy of & Other Stories, and rings in at just under £100. It is the perfect seasonal update on the little black dress, thanks to puff sleeves and gathered dress, very Scandi chic.

It has a rich jacquard pattern too, just to add some festive vibes. Plus, it is midi length, which pretty much suits everyone. As I said, this dress will cover any sartorial scenario.

Shop now: Puff Sleeve Midi Jacquard Dress for £95 from & Other Stories

If you don’t want to feel too dressed up, layer it over a thin roll-neck and wear with boots. For something more formal, team it with a chunky gold necklace and strappy sandals.

It has already been given the seal of approval by a few fashion influencers, a sure fine it’s going to be popular, so don’t mess about if you want it.

You may not need another black dress, but my question is, can you ever have too many? Exactly.