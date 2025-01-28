Haute Couture Week has just begun in Paris, but celebs are already serving some major looks

Spring 2025 Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week season is officially here, kicking off in the French capital yesterday following the men’s shows. While we are only on day two, we’ve already seen the likes of Pamela Anderson, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelly Rutherford strut the streets in some exceptional outfits.

The four day event includes shows from Schiaparell, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Viktor & Rolf and Jean Paul Gaultier. This morning played host to the Chanel show, which saw Kylie Jenner arrive in a cream tweed jacket and skirt two-piece, complete with not one, but two Chanel bags — a chain strap crossbody and a mini vanity case.

Yesterday, the Dior show brought out stars including Nicola Coughlan, Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, Karlie Kloss and Venus Williams. And breathe. The black and white focussed collection presented by Dior womenswear creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was reflected in the celebrity outfit choices, making for muted yet seriously chic dressing.

We'll continue to round up our favourite celebrity looks, so check back for our edit of the best star-studded outfits.

Kylie Jenner in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion in Giambattista Valli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan in Christian Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Rose Depp in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson in Christian Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pixie Lott in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega in Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie Kim in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Venus Williams in Christian Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)