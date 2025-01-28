Haute Couture Week has just begun in Paris, but celebs are already serving some major looks


Spring 2025 Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week season is officially here, kicking off in the French capital yesterday following the men’s shows. While we are only on day two, we’ve already seen the likes of Pamela Anderson, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelly Rutherford strut the streets in some exceptional outfits.

The four day event includes shows from Schiaparell, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Viktor & Rolf and Jean Paul Gaultier. This morning played host to the Chanel show, which saw Kylie Jenner arrive in a cream tweed jacket and skirt two-piece, complete with not one, but two Chanel bags — a chain strap crossbody and a mini vanity case.

Yesterday, the Dior show brought out stars including Nicola Coughlan, Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, Karlie Kloss and Venus Williams. And breathe. The black and white focussed collection presented by Dior womenswear creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was reflected in the celebrity outfit choices, making for muted yet seriously chic dressing.

We'll continue to round up our favourite celebrity looks, so check back for our edit of the best star-studded outfits.

Kylie Jenner in Chanel

Kylie Jenner Chanel Couture Spring 2025

Megan Thee Stallion in Giambattista Valli

Megan Thee Stallion Giambattista Valli Couture Spring 2025

Nicola Coughlan in Christian Dior

Nicola Coughlan Christian Dior Couture Spring 2025

Lily Rose Depp in Chanel

Lily Rose Depp Chanel Couture Spring 2025

Kelly Rutherford in Schiaparelli

Kelly Rutherford Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2025

Pamela Anderson in Christian Dior

Pamela Anderson Dior Couture Spring 2025

Dua Lipa in Chanel

Dua Lipa Chanel Couture Spring 2025

Pixie Lott in Schiaparelli

Pixie Lott Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2025

Jenna Ortega in Dior

Jenna Ortega Dior Couture Spring 2025

Jennie Kim in Chanel

Jennie Kim Chanel Couture Spring 2025

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in Schiaparelli

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2025

Venus Williams in Christian Dior

Venus Williams Christian Dior Couture Spring 2025

Freelance Fashion Editor And Stylist

Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction. 

Latest