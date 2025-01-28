Haute Couture Week has just begun in Paris, but celebs are already serving some major looks
It's a full time job
Spring 2025 Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week season is officially here, kicking off in the French capital yesterday following the men’s shows. While we are only on day two, we’ve already seen the likes of Pamela Anderson, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelly Rutherford strut the streets in some exceptional outfits.
The four day event includes shows from Schiaparell, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Viktor & Rolf and Jean Paul Gaultier. This morning played host to the Chanel show, which saw Kylie Jenner arrive in a cream tweed jacket and skirt two-piece, complete with not one, but two Chanel bags — a chain strap crossbody and a mini vanity case.
Yesterday, the Dior show brought out stars including Nicola Coughlan, Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, Karlie Kloss and Venus Williams. And breathe. The black and white focussed collection presented by Dior womenswear creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was reflected in the celebrity outfit choices, making for muted yet seriously chic dressing.
We'll continue to round up our favourite celebrity looks, so check back for our edit of the best star-studded outfits.
Kylie Jenner in Chanel
Megan Thee Stallion in Giambattista Valli
Nicola Coughlan in Christian Dior
Lily Rose Depp in Chanel
Kelly Rutherford in Schiaparelli
Pamela Anderson in Christian Dior
Dua Lipa in Chanel
Pixie Lott in Schiaparelli
Jenna Ortega in Dior
Jennie Kim in Chanel
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in Schiaparelli
Venus Williams in Christian Dior
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
