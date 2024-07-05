Kelly Rutherford has a new fashion collab and it's just as chic as you'd expect

It's no secret that here at Marie Claire, we're huge fans of Kelly Rutherford's style. The actor, who famously played the equally chic Lily van der Woodsen, has become a something of fashion muse, appearing front row at fashion weeks in impeccably curated outfits.

Well, the muse has become creator. Paris-based designer swimwear designer Vanessa Sposi has tapped Rutherford as collaborator on a seriously covetable resortwear collection.

(Image credit: Maxime Tetard / Vanessa Sposi x Kelly Rutherford)

It's luxurious (but not shoutily so), timeless and elegant – just like Rutherford. And it's all we want to wear on our summer holidays.

It was a natural coming-together, says Sposi. 'Kelly already owned some of our collections, so she knew the house.'

Let's get down to the nuts and bolts of the capsule – there are nine pieces in total, in a very Kelly palette of black and white, and all made from the most beautiful, 100% organic Belgian linen – apart from the swimsuit, which is made from ECONYL® regenerated nylon, infused with antioxidants, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E (a Sposi signature) and, incidentally, has the perfect, scoop-back silhouette.

(Image credit: Maxime Tetard / Vanessa Sposi x Kelly Rutherford)

When I ask Rutherford what her favourite pieces in the collection are, she can't choose one. Fair enough – it's a tough call.

If I had to pick, I'd opt for the airy mini dress, the top and skirt co-ord, and the sleeveless maxi – all of which could easily be dressed up (with wooden wedges and lashings of gold jewellery) or down (with leather flip flops and oversized sunglasses) in the city, at the beach, or in the country. New York chic meets French charm, if you will.

(Image credit: Maxime Tetard / Vanessa Sposi x Kelly Rutherford)

I grabbed five minutes with Rutherford to ask her about style, recent buys and Birkin.

What is your earliest fashion memory/what ignited your love of fashion?

'My grandmother and my mother – their style and elegance.'

What is currently on your fashion wish list?

'Always a fun new handbag and good T-shirts. More Eres lingerie.'

What was your first big fashion purchase, and what is the story behind it?

'I think it was a Hermès bag. A 28 black box Kelly with gold hardware.'

What is the last thing you bought, fashion-wise?

'Some house slippers.'

Who is your all-time favourite designer and why?

'So many. I do love Hermès and Phoebe Philo.'

Your collection of Hermès Birkin bags is mythical! What was your first one?

'I don’t have that many. I have friends in New York with true collections.'

Who would you say has incredible style?

'My mother and my daughter.'

What fashion item should every woman own?

'Something they love and cherish.'

