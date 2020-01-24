Pandora’s new charm sold out in just 3 hours

To celebrate the year 2020, Pandora has decided to re-imagine some of its most iconic charms, and the first one has been so popular it sold out completely within three hours. But if you didn’t get your hands on it, read on for the good news.

The Strawberry Charm, the first of the 2020 Limited Edition Collection, sold out in record time, and was based on the first-ever design launched by Pandora two decades ago. The cute little sterling silver charm went on sale with a special 20-year hallmark to celebrate the occasion.

‘The strawberry charm holds so many stories for so many people worldwide and the unexpected rapid sales we have seen with the first limited edition charm reinforces that there is a fantastic passion for the collectability of these charms and the memories people attach to their personal collection,’ said Kate Walsh, Managing Director of Pandora UK & Ireland.

Sadly, as it’s a real collector’s item, there won’t be anymore of this particular charm for sale. But now for the good news: there are 11 more charms to be released, so you can still collect your own.

One new Pandora 2020 Limited Edition charm launches on the 20th of each month until December 2020 and each charm is available only until sold out. So keep your eyes peeled and set your alarms for the next one.