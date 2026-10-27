This Breathing Trick Calms Your Nervous System in Just 60 Seconds—Trust Me, I’ve Tried It

I write about women’s health for a living, so you’d think I’d have mastered the art of keeping calm by now. Alas, despite absorbing advice from some of the world’s leading experts, it still takes me approximately 0.5 seconds to get anxious about something. An unanswered text? Someone using a slightly different tone with me? My dog deciding to go on a hunger strike? My nervous system is in tatters. The real challenge is getting back to calm once I’m there—because knowing what’s good for you and actually remembering it when your brain declares an emergency are two very different things. And I reckon there are quite a few of us who can relate to this.
So, here I am: the ideal candidate for a breathing technique promising to calm the nervous system, largely because mine seems to have absolutely no concept of an overreaction. Which brings me to my latest attempt at being a calm, collected woman: five-finger breathing. This simple grounding technique involves tracing the outline of one hand with the index finger of the other, breathing slowly as you go. The best part? It takes around 60 seconds, requires zero equipment and can be done pretty much anywhere.
I can practically hear your scepticism through the screen, so let me deep-dive together. Could tracing your fingers for 60 seconds really make a difference when your brain is running at 100mph? Well, in the name of proper boots-on-the-ground journalism (and for the benefit of my fellow overthinkers), I decided to put it to the test. Someone has to do the hard yards, after all. Here’s how I got on.
This Breathwork Technique Calms Your Nervous System in 60 Seconds—I Should Know
What Is Five-Finger Breathing—and How Do You Do It?
“Five-finger breathing is pretty much what it sounds like: a simple breathing exercise that combines slow, controlled breaths with tracing the outline of your hand,” explains Thomas Hague, founder of The Breath Coach. “The idea is to give your mind something physical to focus on while encouraging your breathing to slow down.”
Hague assures me the process is simple: “To try it, hold one hand out in front of you and use the index finger of your opposite hand to trace around it. Breathe in as you trace up each finger, pause gently at the top, then breathe out as you trace down the other side. Work your way across all five fingers, then repeat in the opposite direction. If you prefer, you can close your eyes and visualise the movement instead.”
He recommends breathing gently through your nose if comfortable, allowing your exhale to flow slowly and keeping your jaw and shoulders relaxed; “aim for around five seconds on each inhale and exhale. But truly, the goal is to find a pace that feels comfortable for you, rather than turning relaxation into yet another thing to get right.”
And no, the idea isn’t simple: keep your hands busy until your problems disappear. There’s a reason slowing your breathing can help when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Research suggests that controlled, slow breathing can influence the ‘autonomic nervous system’, which helps regulate functions such as heart rate, and may reduce some of the body’s physical signs of stress. “The combination of focusing on your hand and paying attention to your breath also gives your mind something simple to concentrate on, rather than letting it run off with the day’s worries,” explains Hague.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The picture he paints is super useful: it’s a small opportunity to interrupt the spiral. It won’t magically resolve whatever’s stressing you out (if only), but it may help you feel a little more grounded before you tackle it.
Can Five-Finger Breathing Really Help Calm Your Nervous System?
The short answer? Potentially, yes—and there’s more to it than simply giving your hands something to do.
According to breathwork practitioner and bodywork therapist Nina Carter, “five-finger breathing works by combining slow, controlled breathing with the physical sensation of tracing your hand.” Together, she says, these can help you bring your attention back to the present when your mind runs away with itself.
“When we feel anxious, overwhelmed or threatened, our sympathetic nervous system spikes,” Carter explains. “Essentially, your body goes into high alert: your heart rate rises, your breathing becomes quicker and shallower, and suddenly whatever it is you were worrying about feels a much bigger deal than it probably is.”
I’m told that slowing your breathing, particularly by making your exhale a little longer than your inhale, can help support the body’s natural relaxation response; “this can help your body transition into a calmer state.”
But the breathing is only half the story. “Tracing each finger gives your mind something tangible to concentrate on, drawing your attention away from the endless stream of what ifs and back to what’s happening right in front of you. You’re focusing on the movement of your hand, the sensation of touch and the rhythm of your breath, rather than getting caught up in your thoughts.”
And no, you don’t need to clear your mind completely for it to work, and thank goodness, because with mine—I’d be waiting a while. The point isn’t to stop anxious thoughts appearing, but to give yourself something else to focus on when they do.
What Does Science Say About Five-Finger Breathing?
I’ll admit, anything involving breathwork has traditionally lived in the slightly “woo-woo” corner of my brain, somewhere between crystal healing and my monthly psychic appointment. But if you like a bit of proof in the pudding, consider dessert served, with one important caveat.
“The evidence is stronger for slow breathing than for five-finger breathing specifically, and it’s important to make that distinction,” says Hague.
Research into controlled breathing is promising. A Stanford-led randomised study published in 2023 found that five minutes of structured breathing a day over a month improved mood, with particularly encouraging results for cyclic sighing, a technique that emphasises a longer exhale. Meanwhile, a 2024 meta-analysis of 31 studies involving 1,133 participants found short-term benefits for heart-rate variability, heart rate and blood pressure.
The catch is that these studies looked at breathing techniques more broadly rather than five-finger breathing itself. So while the findings are encouraging, they don’t prove that tracing your fingers for 60 seconds will deliver the same results.
As Hague puts it: “Can you feel calmer in 60 seconds? Yes, you can. Can we promise a measurable or lasting change for everyone? No, but it’s a good starting point.”
And that feels like a realistic promise. I’m not expecting one minute of finger tracing to transform me into a woman who never catastrophises (I fear that will never be me). For me, the appeal is learning a simple skill and practising it regularly, so it feels familiar when stress inevitably comes knocking.
Your breath can literally cool your nervous system. Sitali pranayama is known as the “cooling breath” for a reason. By inhaling through the tongue and exhaling through the nose, you activate parasympathetic pathways that help regulate body temperature, heart rate, and stress response. Physiologically, this breath increases moisture and airflow across the tongue and oral cavity, which sends signals through the vagus nerve to down-regulate sympathetic activation, shifting you out of fight-or-flight and into rest-and-repair. This is especially supportive when you feel overheated overstimulated emotionally reactive or mentally restless It’s not just symbolic cooling. It’s neurological. How to practice Sitali: 𖦹 Gently curl your tongue into a tube (or part your lips if you can’t curl it) 𖦹 Slowly inhale through the tongue, feeling the cool air enter 𖦹 Close the mouth 𖦹 Exhale slowly through the nose 𖦹 Repeat for 5–10 rounds You may notice your heart rate soften. Your jaw unclench. Your mind slow down. Your breath is one of the fastest ways to change your internal state.
Does Five-Finger Breathing Really Help You Feel Calmer? I Tried It—Here's My Verdict
Like anything in life, if someone tells me something that could help me calm down in the moment, naturally, I’m all ears. I’m nothing if not keen to find a way to stop my brain from creating unwarranted anxiety.
What struck me about five-finger breathing was how ridiculously simple it was. No app, no wearable, no need to disappear somewhere for 30 minutes to become one with the universe. Just my hand, my breath and 60 seconds of my life.
If you’ve made it this far and still have a healthy dose of scepticism, know that I did, too. Surely, this was too simple to see some change? But I started practising daily, saving it for those moments when I could feel myself getting wound up. And while I can’t claim I emerged a dramatically calmer version of myself, focusing on the movement and slowing my breathing gave me a little breathing space between a stressful thought and my reaction to it.
For someone who can go from zero to 100 at a truly impressive speed, that small pause felt like a win. It meant that when the next spiral inevitably arrived, I had something to reach for rather than simply letting my thoughts run the show.
I suspect the real benefit lies in practising regularly, rather than expecting one minute to work miracles on demand. The more familiar the technique becomes, the easier it may be to use when stress strikes.
Will I be trading my personality for permanent serenity? Unlikely. But if it means one less knee-jerk reaction and one more tool in my arsenal for when my brain goes into overdrive, I’ll take it.
Feeling like you need to find a little calm? Shop MC UK's wellness essentials
ArteOf Motion Form Flare
Sometimes, finding a little calm starts with getting out of your own head and moving your body. Whether you’re heading to Pilates or simply carving out a little time for yourself, a comfortable pair of leggings is always a good place to start—my choice is the Motion Form Flare leggings from ArteOf.
Diptyque Le Soir Candle
Consider this your sign to romanticise your wind-down routine. Light the Diptyque Le Soir candle, put your phone on Do Not Disturb and give yourself five minutes to do absolutely nothing. No productivity hacks, no life admin, just a little moment of calm.
YETI Rambler 10oz Stainless-Steel Mug
When I’m at my most anxious, alongside all the techniques I’ve learnt, nothing gets me out of my own head quite like grabbing a coffee and heading outside. Having a trusty travel mug to hand makes it all the easier to take five, get some fresh air and remember that not every problem needs solving this very second.
Ellie-Mae is a freelance journalist specialising in women’s health, with bylines in Vogue, Dazed, The Guardian, and The Evening Standard. A proud advocate for endometriosis and adenomyosis, she’s making it her mission to turn whispered women’s health stories into bold, open conversations. Outside of work, you’ll find her hiking in the hills with her pomeranian (because yesm poms can hike too), digging into the latest women’s health trends, or hunting down the best sauna in town.