You can finally shop Next in Fashion winner Minju’s new collection

If you watched Netflix‘s Next In Fashion during lockdown, you’ll have no doubt fallen in love with winner Minju Kim, thanks to her bubbly personality and whimsical, fun and avant-garde designs.

And if, like us, you were counting down the days until you could shop her new collection on Net-A-Porter (the prize for winning the competition), then you’ll be happy to hear the wait is almost over.

Her collection is launching on the 21st September, as part of the fifth season of NAP’s The Vanguard program for emerging designer talent. She is joined by JIAJIA and ARTCLUB, and will receive a comprehensive 360-degree mentorship within each area of the business, to make sure their brands are successful in the next few years.

Minju, who is based in Seoul, took inspiration from her personal experiences for her new collection (‘my collections are like my diaries. When I feel emotional or see anything I like, or things that touch me – I really go for it,’ she said during a presentation).

She based her collection around ‘nights and knights’, translating this into sleepwear-inspired looks that could be built upon to create beautiful armours.

Think PJs and nightgown-style frocks with Peter Pan collars, over which you could layer structured tops with exaggerated waistlines. A standout piece comes in the form of a quilted coat featuring one of Minju’s signature illustrations (she creates all her own prints, as you could see on the show).

Here’s a sneak peek at it while you wait to shop it on the 21st September, and prices will range from £195 to £1,070.