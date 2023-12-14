Our fashion editor's favourite hoops (yes, the earrings with a 700-person wait list) just came back in stock
Beat the crowds and run don't walk to Missoma
If you don't already own the bestselling Lucy Williams x Missoma hoop earrings, you're going to want to click here and snap them up immediately. The hallowed hoops are finally – finally! – back in stock but this is no time to rest on your laurels; both pairs (medium and mini) have waiting lists of 700 people, all with excellent taste.
The infamous Chunky Entwine hoops (infamous because of their propensity to sell out many times over) combine tones of silver and gold to chic effect, making it considerably easier to mix and match your metals, something I very much advocate.
The artfully twisted design is evocative of a Russian wedding ring – traditionally made up of three rings in rose, white and yellow gold – and vintage-tinged, like the other pieces in the collection.
Digital creator Williams and jewellery brand Missoma first collaborated in 2015 and continue to do so eight years later, which is testament to the timelessness of the pieces. In fact, many of the original designs still feature, including the Horn necklace and Roman Coin pendant.
Do like Lucy and wear the Chunky Entwine medium hoops on their own with a sleek updo, or combine them with the mini versions for an effortless daytime stack.
'These are the best hoops,' she wrote on Instagram, of the earrings. We're inclined to agree.
Shop now:
