Burberry has announced it will have a live fashion show at LFW

While this June’s Men’s Fashion Week turned into a digital only London Fashion Week, several designers, including Saint Laurent, Gucci and Michael Kors, decided to step down from the schedule, leaving plans for September’s Women’s Fashion Weeks up in the air.

But Burberry has now announced it will go ahead with its SS21 show on 17th September as planned, albeit with a few major changes.

Firstly, the presentation will happen outside, in the ‘great British outdoors’, and it will also be available for everyone to view online.

Chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci explained, ‘As humans, we have always had a deep affinity to nature. We have had to respect and rely upon its power for our very existence, whilst marvelling and revelling in its extraordinary beauty. Especially recently, we have all yearned to reconnect again and for this show, I wanted to celebrate these feelings by bringing our community together in a creative experience that takes place within the beautiful, natural landscape of Britain.’

The immersive experience will also be carbon neutral, and the label’s past two presentation were also offset, in an effort to reduce their impact on the environment.

We don’t have anymore details on what the event will look like, whether it will be an actual catwalk show but outdoors, a la Jacquemus, or a presentation, or even if press will attend, but we’re excited to find out.