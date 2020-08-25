There’s a new version of that viral Zara polka dot dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just in case you don’t remember last summer’s viral dress, I’ll refresh your memory. The floaty polka dot midi dress was so popular that it got its own Instagram account, was brought out in a black version and was even worn by a bride on her wedding day.

Now it’s back for autumn/winter 2020, albeit with a little upgrade. It still has the infamous polda dot print, but the shape is decidedly more 80s, thanks to a high neck, padded shoulders and thick belt, though you can remove that if you want a less cinched-in look to mimic the style of the original one.

Shop now: POLKA DOT DRESS WITH BELT for £49.99 from ZARA

It’s a great transitional dress too, which you can wear now with some leather flip flops, and later with ankle boots and an oversized blazer. Or you could make like the Zara model and wear it with court shoes and black tights for a more formal look.

The good news is that’s it’s available in all sizes online, from an XS to an XXL, and as the high street store doesn’t offer a wide range of sizes for all of its dresses, this might be a sign that it thinks this will be popular.

Last year, the dress went down a storm with influencers and customers, and could be spotted everyday on the ‘gram or the street, so it’ll be interesting to see if this one is as much of a hit.