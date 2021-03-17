You might have missed the significance behind Meghan Markle’s Oprah dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What with all the news surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview – including but not limited to Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles, how differently the Duchess of Sussex was treated compared to sister-in-law – and Prince William’s reaction to the tell-all – you might’ve missed what the Duchess of Sussex was wearing.

And rightfully so you might admit, given that it wasn’t the focus of the conversation at all, however you could argue that when choosing her outfit, Meghan could have decided to make a statement.

She apparently wore Princess Diana’s bracelet, and the couple did discuss the late royal. Prince Harry said, ‘I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy’.

‘You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago,’ he added.

The Duchess wore a gorgeous floral print belted midi dress by Giorgio Armani, paired with black suede courts.

As for the floral print, this is where the significance lies. It represents a lotus flower, which is associated with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.

According to Town & Country, ‘With its roots latched in mud, it submerges every night into river water and miraculously re-blooms the next morning, sparklingly clean. In many cultures, this process associates the flower with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.’

‘With such refusal to accept defeat, it’s almost impossible not to associate this flower with unwavering faith. Although cultures have largely dubbed the lotus as a spiritual figurehead, it is most emblematic of the faith within ourselves,’ it continues.

Given the context of the interview, it’s very symbolic indeed.