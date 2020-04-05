Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is now accusing the Duchess of ‘ghosting’ her family

During her time as a royal, Meghan Markle never publicly addressed her relationship with her family. However, her father and siblings have spoken unfavourably about the Duchess of Sussex on several occasions, from her brother, Thomas Markle Jr claiming that her wedding to Prince Harry ‘left him homeless‘ to her father sharing personal letters and calling the couple ‘money-grubbers’.

Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha has arguably been the most vocal member of the family, issuing strange warnings about seeing Anne Boleyn in the ‘tower’ and making snide remarks about Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

She also had a lot to say about the couple’s recent move to California and their security, calling them ‘the biggest hypocrites out there’.

In a new interview with the Daily Star online, Samantha claims that Meghan ‘ghosted’ the family when she met Harry and accuses the Duchess of ‘using people as stepping stones’.

‘There was no excuse to change like this because nobody did anything wrong to her it was just selfish and self-preserving and it seems like she was a squirrel hoarding nuts for the winter,’ she said.

‘As soon as she got into a relationship with Harry she decided to seal off the hatches because she was worried that people would want her resources or money, which is crazy – nobody wanted anything from her.’

She added: ‘It seems like she’s that way with everybody, using people as stepping stones and objectifying them for some goal. I think there is a long line of people who can attest to that.

‘My dad didn’t deserve it, there was no reciprocation, no gratitude and then she took all the credit and glory for herself rather than being grateful to him for everything.

‘She traded out long term friends for stepping stones ever since she got the Suits gig. She was busy working, then ghosted family when she met Harry. Soho changed her.’

Meghan has not yet responded to the comments.