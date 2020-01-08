Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to work today after a six week break in Canada, where they spent Christmas and New Year.

The pair visited Canada House in London, to meet the team and thank them for their hospitable stay.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear high street, and looked so chic you’d think she wore designer.

Meghan went tonal in shades of beige and chocolate, which included a sating skirt by Massimo Dutti (£89.95, shop here), which she paired with a knitted roll neck by H&M (£12.99, shop here).

She covered up with a camel coat by Reiss, which has sold out but is coming back in stock (sign up here to be notified when it’s back).

The Duchess finished off her look with some suede Jimmy Choo pumps in a lovely caramel colour.