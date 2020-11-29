Meghan Markle’s Princess Diana style signet ring is 25% off this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle is the definition of cool girl millennial style, from her trademark Finlay and Co sunglasses and baggy boyfriend shirts to her love of yoga leggings.

The Duchess of Sussex is known to have particularly enviable jewellery, known to wear multiple gold rings, reportedly with a special hidden meaning behind each one.

Now while you can’t get your hands on the bespoke diamond designed by Prince Harry, some of her other beloved jewellery has popped up in the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday sales.

Meghan Markle’s gold signet ring has been seen on many outings, similar to one worn by Princess Diana. Meghan’s signet ring is by British jewellery brand Missoma, one of Meghan’s favourite brands, with Kate Middleton also known to shop there.

And while the gold Open Heart signet ring would usually set you back £89, it’s now 25% off, costing just £66.75.

And for the whole Meghan Markle jewellery experience, her favourite Interstellar Ring, also by Missoma, is on sale too!

Missoma Gold Interstellar Ring, Was £49 , now £36.75

Inspired by constellations of planets and stars found in the cosmos, the Gold Interstellar Ring has an open design, completed with a sparkling pave crystal on one end. View Deal