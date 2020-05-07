Meghan Markle sent an important message with her outfit in that birthday video

Rather than share an official portrait for Archie’s birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did something unconventional: they shared a video of the baby being read a story by his mother.

The video was posted on the Save The Children US and UK accounts, as the couple are helping raise funds for the charity. This in itself was a lovely step away from tradition, but Meghan’s relaxed outfit took it one step further.

It’s probably the first time in a long while that a royal has been spotted wearing a mini skirt (protocol usually dictates knee-length or below), let alone shared the outfit on official channels.

It is thought Meghan didn’t want to take away from the cause by wearing a formal outfit, but this also shows that she is just like any other mum (who would dress up to the nines to read a bedtime story?).

The denim shirt she is wearing is also by one of her favourite US high street chains, J.Crew (you can buy it here), which is struggling financially with the pandemic and has been forced to call in administrators.

You could argue this could also be a way for Meghan to show her support.