Meghan Markle sent an important message with her outfit in that birthday video

Rather than share an official portrait for Archie’s birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did something unconventional: they shared a video of the baby being read a story by his mother.

The video was posted on the Save The Children US and UK accounts, as the couple are helping raise funds for the charity. This in itself was a lovely step away from tradition, but Meghan’s relaxed outfit took it one step further.

It’s probably the first time in a long while that a royal has been spotted wearing a mini skirt (protocol usually dictates knee-length or below), let alone shared the outfit on official channels.

It is thought Meghan didn’t want to take away from the cause by wearing a formal outfit, but this also shows that she is just like any other mum (who would dress up to the nines to read a bedtime story?).

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

The denim shirt she is wearing is also by one of her favourite US high street chains, J.Crew (you can buy it here), which is struggling financially with the pandemic and has been forced to call in administrators.

You could argue this could also be a way for Meghan to show her support.

