Words by Maya Williams

For many women being pregnant means forgetting about dressing to impress and only living in comfy sweatpants and t-shirts for the entire nine months, but that doesn’t have to be the case, especially with the festive season coming up (though no judgement either way!).

There are so many ways of styling – as your body changes you can be fabulously pregnant throughout the whole exciting journey, enjoy the body changes and embrace your baby bump.

I put together four great looks to inspire you during the festive season, a mixture of maternity and non-maternity, super comfy and absolutely fabulous looks, that can work well for Christmas parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations!

Style note: don’t forget accessories play a huge role in elevating a look. I stopped by Butler and Wilson to add a little sparkle to my outfits for example.

The office party outfit

The must have outerwear brand is Saks Potts, available at Harvey Nichols, which all Instagrammers are going crazing about. I wore my daily comfortable maternity leggings and tank top by Blanqi Girls that hug and flatter the baby bump with the electric blue leather jacket adding the party accessories by Butler and Wilson to take the casual look into an evening one.

The Christmas day dress

I wore a non-maternity but comfy and flowy dress by Stella Mccartney. It is the perfect Christmas tree colour and designed in an oversized style with lining under the bust that works well during pregnancy. I added a panda ring by Butler and Wilson and check green shoes by Lucy Choi to contrast the print but in the same colour.

The New Year’s eve dress

The perfect Little Black Dress: a shimmery fabric that shines wonderfully in the festive lights, from Seraphine Maternity. I styled it with a chunky mirrored necklace and matching earrings from Butler and Wilson to glamourise the look. I finished off with kitten heels from Lucy Choi in metallic polka dot.

The boxing day outfit

My special look and most dear to me is the gold vintage metallic blazer which belongs to my mum and rescued from an old truck in Baghdad from over 35 years ago! I asked my mum to keep a lot of her special pieces for me when I was a little girl and I am so glad she did. The blazer comes with a matching halter neck peplum top to go underneath but of course that didn’t fit my baby bump.

I styled it with the leather maternity leggings from Seraphine Maternity from my first pregnancy with Joshy and wore them throughout post-partum, matching with a plain black off the shoulder maternity top from ASOS Maternity.

Remember the best tip in pregnancy is staying comfortable and keeping it fabulous throughout.