Our editors share the pieces of jewellery that mean the most to them

As Marie Claire editors, we are lucky to come across some gorgeous jewellery brands on a daily basis, but there are still those special pieces of jewellery that we go back to time and time again. Not necessarily because of their monetary value, but because of their sentimental value.

Here, we share them with you - and where you can buy similar ones...

Andrea Thompson, Editor-In-Chief

This necklace is by my favorite jewellery designer, Jessica de Lotz. I have three of her pieces and each one marks a special moment for me in my life. My family and partner have gifted me her beautiful necklaces with charms as birthday and anniversary presents. This one was a gift for my 15 year anniversary last year. I layer it with the one I was given to mark the birth of one of my sons. I love her pieces, which are all unique and crafted by hand in her little workshop in North London.

Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

My most sentimental piece of jewellery is my grandfather's childhood ring. Made in Mexico in the 1950s, this signet ring was given to me by him after I found it in his house and complimented the Recoleta text and design.

He then shared that the ring was a gift from his brother, called Pedro. It was a sentimental brotherly gift to ensure my grandfather always felt his younger brother's presence.



Given that it's made to fit a child's finger, I traditionally use it as a midi ring as it doesn't fit otherwise! But I love the mixed metal look alongside my engagement ring, another massively sentimental piece of jewellery.

Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

For our first anniversary, my husband gave me the most beautiful locket. But it was what was inside that was even more special. He filled with photos of us and a teeny-tiny paper crane that he’d made, since it was our ‘paper’ anniversary and at our wedding, he’d handmade one for each guest. He’s an origami enthusiast and we also both love Japan, where origami - and the paper crane - originates. I will treasure it forever.

Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor

I change my jewellery around on a daily basis, but the one piece I always wear (even more so than my engagement ring) is my wedding band. It's a very fine diamond eternity band from The Diamond Store, and my husband had it engraved with "Cara Mia" which is a silly reference to The Addams Family.

I had a couple of the diamonds replaced with two other stones, a birthstone for each of my babies. An aquamarine for the son we lost in March during my first pregnancy, and an alexandrite for my daughter, who was born in June 2022.

Ally Head, Senior Editor - Health, sustainability & relationships

My grandma's always worn pearls, with her pair being passed down from generation to generation. Knowing how much I've always loved hers, she bought me a chunky pearl Missoma necklace for my 21st birthday. I love the fact that it elevates any look and that it has a unique and modern design, with an elegant gold T bar clasp on the front.

Valeza Bakolli, Shopping Editor

I was obsessed with lockets as a child. Something about taking a family picture with me everywhere I went just really appealed to me, aged seven (I was a pretty sentimental child). As an adult, most of my jewellery is bought with my personal style in mind. I find layering gold chains and statement earrings an easy way to elevate my look, so when I saw this simple disc pendant on the Rachel Jackson website - a sophisticated take on the dainty heart locket I had as a child - I was sold. It layers effortlessly with my favourite gold necklaces and contains two teeny tiny treasured pictures that I can keep close wherever I go.

Sophie Cookson, E-commerce Analyst

For me, my most sentimental is this black and gold ring that was my grandpa's signet ring which my mum gave to me after he died. I love that I can wear something of his with me everyday, it fits perfectly on my index finger. Its got onyx detailing with a small diamond in the middle which is such a unique style, something that I have rarely seen on other people. I get so many compliments on it and I love that it has the mix of gold and silver detailing. I don't know anything about the origins of the ring of the details or where he got it from, but it is just super special to me.