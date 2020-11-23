LUISAVIAROMA Black Friday sale: how to get 40% off

Hello Black Friday! Hello up to 40% off at LUISAVIAROMA!
Whilst it may only be Monday there are some incredible deals already live and ready to shop ahead of Black Friday week. There’s one discount that’s got team Marie Claire talking more than any other and it’s LUISAVIAROMA’s.
Shop the new season for less with an incredible up-to 40% discount on new-season staples at LUISAVIAROMA. From cosy knitwear to chunky boots and the most coveted designer bags, there’s truly never been a better time to invest in those designer buys you’ve been contemplating all year long.
What promotion will LUISAVIAROMA have this Black Friday?
This Black Friday LUISAVIAROMA have an incredible 40% off key new season styles (excludes those labelled with a star). Simply enter code ‘BF40’ when you check out to apply the discount.
Do LUISAVIAROMA often run deals and discounts?
Whilst LUISAVIAROMA are one of the few luxury online stores to offer regular offers to their customers. I always recommend their sale tab to everyone looking to invest in designer styles at a more accessible price points. You won’t find a better discount year round than their Black Friday sale. With up-to 40% off it’s truly worth getting excited about. Think of all the Christmas gifts you can tick off your to-shop list.
Also, with the generous LUISAVIAROMA points initiative you can earn LVR credits as you shop, enabling you to put the points you earn towards future purchases. So, by shopping the new season during Black Friday not only will you shop for less you’ll also be earning back points to redeem against future purchases. A real win win.
With 40% off brands like Marni, Zimmermann, Stella McCartney, Alighieri and Isabel Marant the LUISAVIAROMA sale isn’t to be missed. Here’s our edit of the best buys…
Marni Black Friday Deals
Marni small Beat bag,
£1,290, £774
Marni cashmere turtleneck top,
£640, £384
Spun from the softest cashmere this Marni turtleneck will be something you reach for year after year. Ideal for pairing with joggers for your WFH zoom’s now, imagine it styled with wide leg trousers and a midi coat next winter. Or, with mid-wash denim come spring.
Isabel Marant Black Friday Deals
Isabel Marant Alpica shearling and leather boots,
£570, £342
Crafted using premium leather, Isabel Marant’s Alpica boots are instantly recognisable thanks to their 30mm tonal sole and iconic cone-shaped heel. Detailing with soft, practical shearling they are perfect for winter walks and for when you next get to visit the slopes.
Isabel Marant Amer shell necklace,
£170, £102
A gorgeous gift for a loved one, or yourself, this Isabel Marant necklace is adorned with conch shells to remind you of beautiful summers and holidays spent with loved ones. As well as those to come. Wear with your cashmere jumper now and linen when you’re next on a beach.
Isabel Marant Nanou leggings,
£470, £282
Fed up of your go-to leggings? Feel like they’re too casual? Want something a bit more fashion forward? Enter, Isabel Marant’s Nanou stirrup leggings. A little bit 80s, very fun. Pair with trainers, mules and boots alike.
Zimmermann Black Friday Deals
Zimmermann Empire dress,
£585, £351
We might have found the perfect summer holiday dress (for when we can, hopefully, getaway next summer). Made from pure cotton and printed with a beautiful (and versatile) botanical print. I love how you can tie your straps for the perfect fit.
Zimmermann Ladybeatle dress,
£895, £537
Save over £350 on this beautiful bohemian printed silk Zimmermann dress this Black Friday. Perfect for summer weddings (when they resume) and drinks with the girls.
Zimmermann Carnaby embroidered blouse,
£540, £324
Playfully embroidered with a vibrant motif this Zimmermann shirt will work hard within your wardrobe. Wear now with jeans (or joggers) for work Zooms. Switching for linen skirts or the matching shorts come summer.
Stella McCartney Black Friday Deals
Sella McCartney Eclypse anvas trainers,
£475, £285
Looking to add a more conscious shoe to your trainer collection? These Stella McCartney trainers are made in Italy from cotton and set on a chunky recycled pumped-up rubber sole. Pair with jeans, dresses and tailoring alike.
Stella McCartney Trench coat,
£1,150, £690
You can always rely upon Stella McCartney to deliver solid wardrobe staples that feel timelessly cool. This cotton trench is something you’ll rely upon year after year. It’ll elevate your daily staples, style yours over everything from jumpers and joggers to party dresses.
Stella McCartney small faux leather bag,
£695, £417
Stella McCartney’s small leather bag has been made in Italy from the brand’s smooth vegetarian leather. Sized to fit just your daily essentials – think phone, card and keys. I love the braided shoulder strap
Alighieri Black Friday Deals
Alighieri solitary tear necklace,
£185, £111
Made in the UK from 24kt gold-plated bronze, Alighieri’s beautiful necklace is simply adorned with natural pearls. Style yours solo to keep this in focus or, layer with a few of your favourite necklaces.
Alighieri streaming pearl earrings,
£190, £114
Save £76 on this gorgeous pair of Alighieri earrings. A perfect gift for a loved one, or yourself, wear to your next zoom. Or, save for Christmas day.
Alighieri Unreal chain necklace,
£850, £510
Minimal designs and quality craftsmanship are at the forefront of Alighieri’s collections. Made in the UK, the chain is large enough to make an impact on its own, but looks just as chic layered with similar styles.