I don't think you're ready for the fashion icon that is Legendary Glamma

If you aren't yet aware of Margret Chola, aka Legendary Glamma, then I suggest you do yourself a favour and follow her on Instagram, pronto.

Quite apart from being incredibly on trend, she proves that style is ageless. Because you see, as her handle suggests, she is a Zambian grandmother in her mid-80s.

Ms Chola became an internet sensation (she currently boasts 136k followers on Instagram) after her granddaughter, New York-based stylist Diana Kaumba, started styling her in maximalist outfits in 2023, and posting the images to Instagram.

Ms Kaumba told me, "It started after I visited her in Zambia, and decided to do a shoot where I switched outfits with her".

Her grandmother was surprisingly game, even though her original style was far from the colourful, eye-catching outfits we see her in now.

"My style was a very simple Chitenge (a colourful patterned wrap), paired with a blouse or dress and styled with pearls and bangles collected for me by my granddaughter over the years," Ms Chola explains.

"Now, I enjoy dressing up, it makes me feel like a different person, or like I’m playing a character, which I find fascinating!" she adds.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The shots, which have been shared thousands of time worldwide, often show the grandmother in the rural setting of her village in Zambia, posing in ultra-glamourous outfits.

Her outfits often include a mix of local creators as well as well-known designers such as Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta, and mix and match traditional and casual clothing with more high-octane pieces.

Standout looks include a green football jersey paired with a red tulle skirt, sequin gowns and a pearl bra layered over a black lurex top.

The accessories are what truly make her looks pop though, with bejewelled sunglasses, Prada ties, statement jewellery and even a crown featuring heavily on her feed.

Both agree that you are never too old to experiment with style. Ms Chola advises women of all ages to just "go for it, we only live once".

"As long at it makes you feel happy, that’s all that matters. Forget what society says, LIVE YOUR LIFE," adds Diana.

On that note, here are some items you could add to your wardrobe to recreate her joyful style.

Shop the look