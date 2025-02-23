Labrum celebrates the sounds of the African diaspora for its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection

For most, taking a peak inside London's famed Abbey Road Studios is nothing but a dream. However, for its London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 show, Labrum made it happen.

Set amongst rooms once roamed by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Oasis, and plenty of new-gen artists, founder and creative director Foday Dumbuya was able to create a cultural celebration for its celebrated 'Designed by an Immigrant' series. This latest collection, known as 'The Sound of Us'.

Carrying the brand's message of bridging West African stories whilst honouring the immigrant experiences and the diaspora by incorporating British motifs, this runway show became a true celebration of culture.

Since Labrum's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, we witnessed the brand taking the traditional concept of a runway show to the next level by hosting guests inside London's Arsenal Stadium. Allowing for a complete immersion into the Labrum world, celebrity friends and family included. With backing from Alex Scott MBE, Declan Rice, Clara Amfo, and many more.

This collection was no different, with live performances at one of the British music scene's most historic landmarks, guests witnessed the brand's strong sartorial prowess through sharp tailoring, patterned dresses, and textured co-ords continuing its partnership with Adidas through sleek handbags with three stripes and aviator hats.

The hair and makeup were pared back, with Mohican-shaped hairstyles that honoured styles dating back 100 years with a modern twist that perfectly fit the brand's aesthetic. This season, Labrum tapped Sabrina Elba's skincare line, S'able Labs, for a clean yet elevated look to highlight the model's natural features.

The show witnessed performances from Ghetts, Akala, Wretch 32, and D Double E, who performed in unison with the models and acted as live embodiments of how wearable Labrum's designs are as they took the stage and interacted with the brand's guests which included the fashion set and loyal celebrity supporters like Sabrina Elba, Alex Scott MBE, and Jess Glynne.

Definitely making it an unmissable show this season that not only celebrated the cultural significance behind fashion and tradition but also successfully memorialises the African diaspora and their stories.