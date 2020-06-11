This brand is now only making dresses to order to avoid waste

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Even though the sustainable conversation has been going on for years, there is no doubt the global pandemic has been the catalyst for a change of pace in the fashion industry.

Designers such as Gucci have called for a slower pace, while Lost Stock is preventing clothing going into landfill.

Now cult London label KITRI is doing its bit to avoid waste, by launching its summer collection on a made-to-order basis only.

According to the brand, the new pre-order functionality is a ‘way of thinking which will minimise waste, surplus stock and create an equilibrium between supply and demand’.

This means new pieces are released in strictly limited runs, which allows KITRI to gauge customer reaction and demand without over producing.

PRE-ORDER THE KITRI SUMMER COLLECTION NOW

It’s also a great way for the brand to gauge what customers really want, and it can adapt to demand by creating a slightly extended run for example, if a dress is such a hit that it creates a waiting list.

In another sustainable move, the label’s new summer collection was shot at home on influencer Jessie Bush, and there is no doubt the styles will be as popular as ever.

Think puff-sleeve dresses with shell buttons, gingham off-the-shoulder styles and vintage-inspired floral blouses.

Designer Haeni Kim had to adapt her collection quickly following the Covid-19 crisis. She said, ‘When it became apparent that summer as we know it was going to be a lot different this year, we set about editing the collection with our ‘staycation’ activities in mind. Rather than building a holiday capsule wardrobe, our focus is on feeling comfortable at home, while also evoking summer and making ourselves feel special during a trying time.’