Kim Kardashian has been taking a stroll down Met Gala memory lane, opening up about some of the outfits she’s worn. And whilst this year’s Thierry Mugler dress might have made loads of headlines thanks to its sultriness, her most controversial dress was actually the one she wore back in 2013.

That year’s theme was PUNK: Chaos to Couture, and the entrepreneur was pregnant at the time with her first child, North. So she opted for a maternity gown by Givenchy, which featured an all-over floral motif, and matching gloves.

It was designed by the house’s creative director at the time, Ricardo Tisci, and while there was originally a black version, Tisci decided to go with flowers as he felt that that was what you gave pregnant women.

Kim told Vogue, ‘I was like, “I think I should just do the black version,” and Riccardo was like, “No, c’mon, we have to do the floral. What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers.”‘

She gave in as Tisci said it had the approval of Anna Wintour, and she revealed that at the time she was quite shy and couldn’t speak up for herself, and that she felt awkward that she was Kanye’s plus one, rather than an attendee of her own merit.

However as we all know, the dress was widely mocked and compared to curtain or carpet fabric, and resulted in thousands of memes on Twitter, including some by the late comedian Robin Williams.

Kim revealed, ‘I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it.’

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though, as the mother-of-four got the sartorial seal of approval by none other than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

‘I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves, so none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved,’ she said, adding that she now loves the look.