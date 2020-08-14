The story behind Kate Middleton’s most sentimental necklace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Being a member of the royal family gives you access to one of the best jewellery collections in the world, and Kate Middleton has worn some pretty special piece in her time.

These include, but are not limited to, Princess Diana’s pearl and diamond tiara, as well as some other jewellery pieces she inherited from the late Princess, and gorgeous earrings borrowed from the Queen.

However sometimes, the most valuable things are those that have a sentimental value to them, and one of the Duchess’ favourite necklaces isn’t quite as expensive (in comparison to the tiaras worth tens of thousands), but is special nonetheless.

Earlier this year, pre-lockdown of course, Kate and William travelled to Wales on official business, and she was photographed wearing a gold coin necklace on several occasions.

It is believed to be by jeweller Daniella Draper (you can buy it here for £1,020) and the reason it’s so special is that it’s engraved with the letters G, C and L, which are of course the initials of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This isn’t the first time she’s worn personalised jewellery either, as she is very fond of a bracelet Camilla gave her, which features both of their initials, to symbolise their strong bond.

She is believed to have received that particular piece on her wedding day, as a present from her future mother-in-law.

How sweet.