If you haven’t seen last night’s Mary Berry’s Christmas TV special, featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, then I strongly suggest you call in sick and catch up asap. It is festive TV gold.

The three teamed up to cook a feast including Christmas Meringue roulade, to thank those who will be working on Christmas Day.

I’m not going to tell you something you don’t know here, but even when she cooks, Kate Middleton looks impeccable.

For the occasion, she donned a red printed dress by Alessandra Rich, of which the Duchess is a fan, having worn a navy polka dot style several times before. Oh, and the good news is that not only is it still available, but it’s also in the sale on Net-A-Porter here.

Eagle-eyed viewers also spotted that she borrowed a pair of earrings from the Queen to film the episode.

The pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings is a favourite with the Duchess, who has worn them on several occasions, including a trip to the Netherlands.

The Queen herself was first photographed wearing them for her silver jubilee tour in 1977, and wore them as recently as last October.