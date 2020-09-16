Kate Middleton just wore earrings that represent compassion and good vibes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday, Prince William and Kate Middleton made headlines by heading to Brick Lane and baking bagels at Beigel Bake. The demonstrated their competitive spirit by kneading dough – they both did a Christmas Bake Off with Mary Berry after all – until it was declared that Kate was the winner (‘The usual story’ quipped William).

The Duchess looked on point as usual, recycling a dress by one of her favourite labels, Beulah London. It featured a red floral print and Peter Pan collar and fell just above her ankles, a length the royal loves to wear.

She also followed health and safety guidelines by wearing her face covering while baking with Prince William, and also on arrival while greeting staff. While she did take it off later, it was only after making sure everyone was social distanced from one another.

As for her jewellery, Kate opted for a design by another UK brand, Missoma. The rhodochrosite gold mini pyramid charm hoops cost just £85, and feature the precious stone set on 18ct gold vermeil on sterling silver hoops.

They are said to harness the power of crystals, and this particular one, according to the site, is ‘a heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes’.

Whether the message is intentional or not (the Duchess may have just loved the design after all), it is definitely an apt one, especially for a visit to hear stories of how the pandemic has affected small businesses and individuals.

She also wore them on Prince Harry’s birthday, so you could say that she was sending positive vibes and love across the pond to her brother in law.

Either way, we’ll let you decide, and should you wish to emulate Kate, you can shop the earrings above.