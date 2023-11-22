Princess Kate steps out in one of the season's key trends: head-to-toe red

Red is the only colour you should be wearing this season, Marie Claire's contributing fashion editor Penny Goldstone declared last month. The trend for head-to-toe scarlet may not be one for wallflowers but when styled in the right way, it can look incredible (and timeless) – as the Princess of Wales proves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore the head-turning shade for a ceremony to welcome South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee on their visit to London.

The royal's outfit consisted of a bow-adorned dress and ankle-skimming cape by British designer, Catherine Walker; a sweeping, wide-brim hat; Gianvito Rossi suede pumps; and a sleek Miu Miu clutch (also accented by a bow), which she has owned and reworn since 2016 – all in a striking tomato-red hue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The finishing touches? A pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings, to match her iconic engagement ring – they might not be red but they're definitely worth making an exception for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look: