Princess Kate steps out in one of the season's key trends: head-to-toe red
Add a scarlet cape to your wish list immediately
Red is the only colour you should be wearing this season, Marie Claire's contributing fashion editor Penny Goldstone declared last month. The trend for head-to-toe scarlet may not be one for wallflowers but when styled in the right way, it can look incredible (and timeless) – as the Princess of Wales proves.
Princess Kate wore the head-turning shade for a ceremony to welcome South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee on their visit to London.
The royal's outfit consisted of a bow-adorned dress and ankle-skimming cape by British designer, Catherine Walker; a sweeping, wide-brim hat; Gianvito Rossi suede pumps; and a sleek Miu Miu clutch (also accented by a bow), which she has owned and reworn since 2016 – all in a striking tomato-red hue.
The finishing touches? A pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings, to match her iconic engagement ring – they might not be red but they're definitely worth making an exception for.
Shop the look:
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
-
Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr are all fans of Moksha yoga - your complete guide
Get ready to sweat.
By Liz Connor
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare PDA was caught on camera during a royal outing
A sweet and candid moment
By Lauren Hughes
-
Are Harry and Meghan looking to set up a home in the UK?
Harry is said to be 'missing' his life here
By Iris Goldsztajn