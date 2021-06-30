Proud husband Prince William just announced Kate Middleton’s new promotion for her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

From breaking down barriers and speaking candidly about motherhood struggles on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to her role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, Kate has risen to be one of the most essential (and popular) members of the royal family.

The past year in particular has seen the Duchess develop a particularly close relationship with the Queen, even given her own direct line t0 speak to the monarch whenever she wants.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Kate keeps being given exciting duties, with two new promotions this week. First, Kate was made patron of The Forward Trust and now she is announced to be a sponsor for a new naval battleship.

Announcing the news, Prince William was the picture of a proud husband.

‘My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh,’ Prince William announced. ‘He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice.’

He continued: ‘Today, I’m very pleased to announce that my family’s connection with Type 26 will endure for many years to come. Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as Sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside — HMS Glasgow. I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course.’

Well, that’s lovely.

Huge congratulations to the Duchess of Cambridge on the new roles!