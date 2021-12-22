Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Time to channel your inner Duchess...

The decorations are up, everyone’s Christmas presents are under the tree and the dreaded food shop is finally done. Now it’s time to think about what to wear on the big day. It doesn’t matter if you are keeping things low-key this year or having the whole family round, Christmas is the perfect excuse to get all dressed up. If you are in need of some inspiration, Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfits will do just that. From sophisticated coats to statement skirts and chic accessories, the Duchess knows a thing or two when it comes to doing the festive season in style.

Whether you are heading off on a cold winter walk or getting ready to pop open the champagne and devour your favourite dessert, Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfits will have you covered for every occasion. After the year we have had, we think it’s only right to switch things up from our usual sweatshirts and joggers and treat ourselves to a brand new outfit. Forget your usual sequin tops and party dresses, as Kate Middleton proves that classic pieces are best when it comes to Christmas outfits, and we totally agree.

Our Boxing Day tradition might be to stay in our pyjamas and eat all the leftovers we can find, but Christmas Day is about to look a lot more glamorous after trying out these outfits for ourselves. Make sure you have the makeup to match by checking out our guide to the ultimate party makeup looks, from glowy vibrant skin to fun frosted eyeshadows. If the best red lipstick is what you are after, we’ve also rounded up our top picks for you to shop.

Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfits

If you want to know how you can recreate the royal’s sought-after festive wardrobe, check out our favourite looks below…