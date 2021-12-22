Time to channel your inner Duchess...
The decorations are up, everyone’s Christmas presents are under the tree and the dreaded food shop is finally done. Now it’s time to think about what to wear on the big day. It doesn’t matter if you are keeping things low-key this year or having the whole family round, Christmas is the perfect excuse to get all dressed up. If you are in need of some inspiration, Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfits will do just that. From sophisticated coats to statement skirts and chic accessories, the Duchess knows a thing or two when it comes to doing the festive season in style.
Whether you are heading off on a cold winter walk or getting ready to pop open the champagne and devour your favourite dessert, Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfits will have you covered for every occasion. After the year we have had, we think it’s only right to switch things up from our usual sweatshirts and joggers and treat ourselves to a brand new outfit. Forget your usual sequin tops and party dresses, as Kate Middleton proves that classic pieces are best when it comes to Christmas outfits, and we totally agree.
Our Boxing Day tradition might be to stay in our pyjamas and eat all the leftovers we can find, but Christmas Day is about to look a lot more glamorous after trying out these outfits for ourselves.
Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfits
If you want to know how you can recreate the royal’s sought-after festive wardrobe, check out our favourite looks below…
Make a statement with a stylish coat
Kate Middleton was pictured wearing the most beautiful burgundy coat on her way to church on Christmas Day 2016. She added a roll neck jumper and a matching clutch bag to finish off the look.
Get the look: Faux fur shawl collar coat, £398 | Reiss
Get the look: Wool cashmere jumper, £89 | Hobbs
Add a pop of colour with your accessories
In 2019, Kate was spotted in a sophisticated structured grey coat for her annual Christmas visit to Sandringham. She added a pop of colour with statement green accessories.
Get the look: Joseph wool-blend trench coat, £1,145 | MatchesFashion
Get the look: LK Bennett pointed-toe suede kitten heel, was £229 now £160 | Selfridges
Nothing says Christmas like a tartan print
Kate switched things up in December 2018 by wearing a bold tartan skirt to host a Christmas party at Kensington Palace.
Get the look: Molly Goddard tartan wool-twill mini skirt, £580 | Net-A-Porter
Get the look: Sandro detachable collar cardigan, £319 | Harrods
Burgundy all the way
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were pictured walking to the Church of St Mary Magdalene on Christmas Day in 2018. They both looked so chic in their smart tailored coats, and Kate proved that you can't go wrong with burgundy as she accessorised with a matching hat and gloves.
Get the look: Jolie Moi fir & flare coat, was £129 now £95 | House of Fraser
Get the look: Suede logo plaque gloves, was £75 now £52 | Ted Baker
Have fun with faux fur
In 2017, Kate Middleton kept herself warm with faux fur accessories, which perfectly complemented her bold coat.
Get the look: Ted Baker tartan wool coat, £550 | Selfridges
Get the look: Jakke wide-brim faux fur hat, £90 | Selfridges
You can’t go wrong with classic red colours
The Duchess opted for a classic red outfit to attend the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party in 2015. She looked so chic in her pleated skirt and structured top combination.