Kate Middleton will be appearing on TV with Mary Berry this Christmas

Christmas is well and truly on the way, and with it comes some great telly – from the Harry Potter re-runs to the fact that Gavin and Stacey is making a one-off comeback.

But there’s something else in the pipeline that will excite both royal fans and baking enthusiasts.

Kate Middleton and Mary Berry will be joining forces for the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas, which will follow the former Great British Bake Off judge and the Duchess of Cambridge as they attend several royal engagements.

The pair filmed scenes for the Christmas special over the course of a few months, with many of their fans delighted to see them side by side in September at Woking’s Back to Nature festival at RHS Wisley where they opened the new site that is said to be inspired by the Back to Nature garden Kate designed for the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate and Mary spent time with the children at the opening, shared jokes together and even went on a joint ride of the grounds in a tractor-pulled trailer.

Prince William will also be involved in the show, and the Duke of Cambridge reportedly joined Mary on a secret engagement to a homeless charity in November, which will feature in the one-off documentary set to air later this month.

It is also said to be one of Kate’s biggest TV appearances to date.

A source told Hello!: ‘It’s really heartwarming.

‘The conversations they have really pull on the heartstrings. You get a really good sense of who Kate is, maybe more so than before.’

Excited? Same.