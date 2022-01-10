Kate Middleton wowed in a red number designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
It’s no secret that we are big fans of the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress collection. In fact, we love her wardrobe so much that we have even done a round up of Kate Middleton’s best dresses, from Needle & Thread to Jenny Packham and Emilia Wickstead. However, the royal just stepped things up a notch as she celebrated her 40th birthday this weekend, and all we can say is wow.
In a new series of portraits shared to Kate Middleton’s Instagram account, the Duchess can be seen posing and smiling in a dramatic red dress, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen – the very same creative mind behind her wedding dress. The pictures were shot by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, and each portrait will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, ahead of it re-opening in 2023.
Kate Middleton’s birthday dress definitely shows off her more modern side. It features a one shoulder design, stylish puff sleeve, cinched waist and full skirt. The colour red has often been associated with royals, so this could symbolise the next generation of reigning monarchs. The Duchess accessorised with diamond earrings borrowed from no other than the Queen, looking stunning as she commemorated the special event.
We don’t know about you, but we are desperate to recreate the royal’s look for our next big outing. Therefore, we have rounded up our favourite designer dupes that are available to shop now. We’ve included everything from Self-Portrait, Rebecca Vallance, Hobbs and LK Bennett. Whether you are celebrating your own birthday, heading out for a fancy dinner or attending a friend’s winter wedding, these dresses are bound to make you feel like royalty. While we have you, why not check out Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products or fashion brands? Trust us, you won’t regret it.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s birthday dress
Self-Portrait Off-Shoulder Cloqué Midi Dress, £340 | MyTheresa
Self-Portrait know how to do a statement dress. This off-shoulder number features a full skirt very similar to Kate Middleton's dress, with a pleated bodice and bow detailing on the waist.
Leia Satin Fit and Flare Dress, was £189 now £99 | Hobbs
We love the statement frill sleeves on this Hobbs dress. It is crafted from hammered satin, with a flattering fit and flare silhouette and a tie waist detail.
Rebecca Vallance Ally Midi Dress, £563 | Farfetch
Talking of statement sleeves, how amazing is this Rebecca Vallance number? The cut-out detailing gives it a modern edge.
Lavish Alice Bow Wrapped Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress, £80 | Selfridges
If you loved the one-shoulder design on Kate's dress, then we bet you will love this Lavish Alice number. With an asymmetric neckline and statement bow shoulder, everyone will be asking you where your dress is from.
Self-Portrait Gathered Stretch-Crepe Midi Dress, £360 | Net-A-Porter
Self-Portrait dresses are so good that we had to feature them twice. This midi dress channels Kate Middleton's style with its statement sleeves and cinched waist.
Ponte Rivet Detail Jersey Skater Dress, was £95 now £76 | Karen Millen
If a mini dress is more your style, this Karen Millen number should do the trick. It has an off-shoulder neckline and a full skirt, creating the most stunning silhouette.
Katerina Raspberry Crepe Belted Dress, was £279 now £125.10 | LK Bennett
For a more understated look, we are obsessed with the Katerina dress by LK Bennett. It features a sweetheart neckline, puff shoulders, long sleeves and a nipped waist with a diamante buckle belt.
Bottega Veneta Wool-Blend Mini Dress, £1,710 | Net-A-Porter
For all the more casual girls out there, we've got you covered with this Bottega Veneta dress. It encapsulates many of the key features from Kate's dress, in a more daytime-friendly style.