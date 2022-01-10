Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton wowed in a red number designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

It’s no secret that we are big fans of the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress collection. In fact, we love her wardrobe so much that we have even done a round up of Kate Middleton’s best dresses, from Needle & Thread to Jenny Packham and Emilia Wickstead. However, the royal just stepped things up a notch as she celebrated her 40th birthday this weekend, and all we can say is wow.

In a new series of portraits shared to Kate Middleton’s Instagram account, the Duchess can be seen posing and smiling in a dramatic red dress, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen – the very same creative mind behind her wedding dress. The pictures were shot by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, and each portrait will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, ahead of it re-opening in 2023.

Kate Middleton’s birthday dress definitely shows off her more modern side. It features a one shoulder design, stylish puff sleeve, cinched waist and full skirt. The colour red has often been associated with royals, so this could symbolise the next generation of reigning monarchs. The Duchess accessorised with diamond earrings borrowed from no other than the Queen, looking stunning as she commemorated the special event.

Videos you may like:

We don’t know about you, but we are desperate to recreate the royal’s look for our next big outing. Therefore, we have rounded up our favourite designer dupes that are available to shop now. We’ve included everything from Self-Portrait, Rebecca Vallance, Hobbs and LK Bennett. Whether you are celebrating your own birthday, heading out for a fancy dinner or attending a friend’s winter wedding, these dresses are bound to make you feel like royalty. While we have you, why not check out Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products or fashion brands? Trust us, you won’t regret it.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s birthday dress