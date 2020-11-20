Trending:

Joules Black Friday: Every deal you need to know about

    Black Friday might still be eight days away but that doesn’t mean you can’t shop your favourite brands for less, right now. So if you’re feeling a little impatient and are looking to treat yourself to a new pair of pyjamas over this lockdown then you must check out Joules.

    A firm favourite of mine, this British brand is offering up-to 60% off everything (excluding Friends of Joules) from now till the end of cyber week. Yes, that’s up-to 60% off their iconic wellies, heritage jackets and gifting.

    Which means there’s never been a better time to stock up on their cosy socks, party dresses and of-course Joules’ best-selling Breton tops.  Don’t forget they do great menswear, pet accessories, homeware and childrenswear – so it’s a wonderful opportunity to start ticking off your gift list too.

    It’s rare to get such incredible discounts on new, current-season pieces so it’s a great time to invest in pieces ahead. I personally love their knitwear, the Jenna jumper and Alba cardigan are the top of my list.

    Here are my favourite picks from the Joules sale…

    Joules womenswear discounts

    Jenna jumper, £69.95, £41.95
    Slightly oversized, with a pretty pointelle detail to the top, this knit is the epitome of understated style. Crafted from a merino wool blend it’s perfect from the moment leaves start to fall, all the way through to the first signs of spring.

    Dartwell coat, £129, £89
    The Dartwell coat looks so snug and cosy we think it’d feel like leaving the house in your duvet. With a detachable hood, elasticated sides for a flattering fit, handy zip pockets and a lining  beautifully printed with Joules signature motif – so you can admire it even when it’s hanging on the back of your chair at your local coffee shop.

    Highcombe tweed jacket, £169, £84.95

    Save £84 on Joules’ beautifully made Highcombe jacket this Black Friday. Crafted from soft blush pinks this tweed jacket is detailed with a velvet collar and traditional buttons running through the front. Pair yours with denim.

    Harbour jersey top, £29.95, £14.95
    When we think of Joules we think of their playfully illustrated Breton’s. This Black Friday there’s over 50% off some of their signature styles, like the Harbour. Wear yours with everything from denim to tailoring.

    Joules bag and shoe discounts

    Elmwood suede boots, £129, £38.95

    Save an incredible £90 on Joules’ classic Elmwood boots. Crafted from soft brown suede and embroidered on the toe these boots will elevate your go-to jeans and dresses in an instant.

    Emma bag, £59.95, £38.95
    Brighten up your day with Joules’ joyful orange tote. Spacious enough for all your everyday essentials – think, face mask, tablet and makeup bag.

    Molly printed wellies, £44.95, £30.95
    Joules is synonymous with playful wellingtons. It’s the product founder Tom Joule built the British brand from. We love this spotted style, perfect for rainy walks.

    Joules menswear discounts

    Tytherton checked wool scarf, £24.95, £18.95
    Designed inhouse, you won’t find this check anywhere else. Perfect for draping across shoulders or wrapping around your neck on chilly morning walks.

    Hewitt checked shirt, £59.95, £35.95
    A classic, you can’t go wrong with a checked shirt. An ideal gift for a boyfriend, uncle or brother.

    Dene boots, £99.95, £69.95

    Save £30 on Joules luxurious suede boots. Ideal for elevating your go-to jeans this classic style works just as well with tailoring.

    Chinos, £49.95, £34.95
    A happy medium between denim and more formal tailoring chinos are a firm favourite. This classic light-beige hue is endlessly versatile, working with checked shirts and jumpers alike. Feeling bold? Try them in Medium Rose (only £19.95!)

    Joules baby discounts

    Farnham dungaree set (0-24 months), £36.95, £24.95
    There’s nothing cuter than Joules’ matching sets. This playful pair of navy dungarees are crafted from soft corduroy and embroidered with a little loch ness monster.

    Celeste slippers, £26.95, £22.91

    Hand-embroidered with pretty flowers and shiny silver threads. The celeste slippers make an adorable gift to a niece or daughter.

    Zip organic cotton babygrown (0-12 months), £24.95, £16.95
    Featuring an asymmetric zip closure that will save valuable time at every nappy change, Joules’ long-sleeved babygrow is crafted in organically grown cotton to feel exceptionally soft. Detailed with sweet farm yard illustrations it’s a lovely gift for a new born

