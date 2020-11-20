Joules Black Friday: Every deal you need to know about

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hello Black Friday! Hello Joules discounts!

Black Friday might still be eight days away but that doesn’t mean you can’t shop your favourite brands for less, right now. So if you’re feeling a little impatient and are looking to treat yourself to a new pair of pyjamas over this lockdown then you must check out Joules.

A firm favourite of mine, this British brand is offering up-to 60% off everything (excluding Friends of Joules) from now till the end of cyber week. Yes, that’s up-to 60% off their iconic wellies, heritage jackets and gifting.

Which means there’s never been a better time to stock up on their cosy socks, party dresses and of-course Joules’ best-selling Breton tops. Don’t forget they do great menswear, pet accessories, homeware and childrenswear – so it’s a wonderful opportunity to start ticking off your gift list too.

It’s rare to get such incredible discounts on new, current-season pieces so it’s a great time to invest in pieces ahead. I personally love their knitwear, the Jenna jumper and Alba cardigan are the top of my list.

Here are my favourite picks from the Joules sale…

Joules womenswear discounts