Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon has just dropped – and it's a collector's dream
The cutest accessories
If, like me, you missed out on Jimmy Choo's first, sell-out collab with Sailor Moon, you'll be pleased to know there's a second edition – and it's just dropped.
Inspired by the iconic Manga by Naoko Takeuchi, the sophomore Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon capsule features vanity case-style bags, superhero-worthy shoes, and a whole host of characterful add-ons to bring an animated touch to every outfit.
As the owner of two black cats – and a long-time fan of Luna, Sailor Moon's mentor cat – I am partial to the Luna mini bag and minaudières.
I also love the platform, knee-high boots, in Sailor Chibi Moon's signature baby pink, and the Sailor Neptune-ified version of Jimmy Choo's signature Drop heels.
'I love what Sailor Moon represents – the power that comes from femininity, a strength found through unity, the belief that you can protect the good, says Sandra Choi, Creative Director at Jimmy Choo.
'I am very happy to be able to collaborate again this year,' says Sailor Moon's creator, Naoko Takeuchi. 'In particular I love the shoes of the guardians of outer planets, and the multicoloured products. I definitely want to have the bracelet and vanity bags.' Race you to it.
The Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection is available in select stores globally and online at jimmychoo.com
Shop Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon:
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes and edits fashion show reviews, trend reports, designer interviews, and features on her specialist subject, vintage and pre-loved. Natalie has worked in the fashion industry for 16 years, as a contributor to publications including Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Who What Wear; consultant for the British Fashion Council, Christian Louboutin, and more; and senior editor at Matches and Net-a-Porter.
