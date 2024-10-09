Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon has just dropped – and it's a collector's dream

If, like me, you missed out on Jimmy Choo's first, sell-out collab with Sailor Moon, you'll be pleased to know there's a second edition – and it's just dropped.

Inspired by the iconic Manga by Naoko Takeuchi, the sophomore Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon capsule features vanity case-style bags, superhero-worthy shoes, and a whole host of characterful add-ons to bring an animated touch to every outfit.

(Image credit: Naoko Takeuchi / Jimmy Choo)

As the owner of two black cats – and a long-time fan of Luna, Sailor Moon's mentor cat – I am partial to the Luna mini bag and minaudières.

I also love the platform, knee-high boots, in Sailor Chibi Moon's signature baby pink, and the Sailor Neptune-ified version of Jimmy Choo's signature Drop heels.

(Image credit: Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon)

'I love what Sailor Moon represents – the power that comes from femininity, a strength found through unity, the belief that you can protect the good, says Sandra Choi, Creative Director at Jimmy Choo.

(Image credit: Naoko Takeuchi / Jimmy Choo)

'I am very happy to be able to collaborate again this year,' says Sailor Moon's creator, Naoko Takeuchi. 'In particular I love the shoes of the guardians of outer planets, and the multicoloured products. I definitely want to have the bracelet and vanity bags.' Race you to it.

The Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection is available in select stores globally and online at jimmychoo.com

