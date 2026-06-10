Wedge trainers, McQueen skull scarves and skinny jeans aside, my teenage years were anchored by overly stacked bracelets. The sole aim: to pile on as many as would either A) possibly fit, or B) be worn until the weight made lifting your arm a genuine challenge—whichever came first. Then came the era of minimalism: thin gold chains, solitary stud earrings, and the kind of quiet restraint I loyally adopted, forever following the lead of the best-dressed women on the internet. Now, older, marginally wiser and with a disposable income that stretches slightly further, the layered look is pulling me back in. And I'm not alone.

(Image credit: Celine, Chanel, Zimmermann)

Chanel, Zimmermann, Saint Laurent and Celine all sent layered necklaces, earrings and bracelets down the Spring/Summer 26 runways—the more-is-more approach anchoring many an outfit in different ways, whether that was the beachy beads at Celine or the co-ordinated chunky sets at Saint Laurent. Or even Giovanna Engelbert's signature stacks of metallic necklaces, bracelets and bangles—the Englebert Creative Director as famous for the jewellery she creates as the pieces she wears.

(Image credit: Engelbert)

A host of fine jewellery designers have made layering and stacking their USP. Visit Kismet by Milka’s website and you’ll find not only a wealth of inspiration for curating your own jewellery stack, but also an in-store piercing service, a detailed diagram highlighting 15 piercing zones and a host of visuals showcasing layered jewellery. Maria Tash was perhaps the trailblazer in fine jewellery, actively championing the art of ear stacking, while French maison Repossi has elevated the trend to high jewellery status with diamond ear cuffs in its Serti sur Vide collection—a stylistic choice once reserved for costume jewellery and demi-fine pieces.

(Image credit: Kismet by Milka)

All act as proof that the layered jewellery trend spans many an aesthetic, always within the more maximalist territory. And with two of Marie Claire's favourite dressers, Kai Collective CEO Fisayo Longe and corporate lawyer turned fashion content creator Lisa Ing Marinelli, sharing their approach, here's how to actually make it work.

I have no rules when it comes to jewellery. Mixing metals? No problem. Coloured stones? No problem. Anything and everything goes. Lisa Ing Marinelli

(Image credit: Lisa Ing Marinelli)

"I have no rules when it comes to jewellery," says Marinelli. "Mixing metals? No problem. Coloured stones? No problem. Anything and everything goes." Her favourite way to wear it: unexpectedly. A statement earring with a sweatshirt. The largest ring on the little finger. Small details that immediately pull the eye away from the classic confines of fine jewellery.

Though she's clear on one thing: the teenage pile-it-all-on approach is not quite what we'd now call layering. It's less about stacking lots of pieces on top of each other and more about the pieces themselves becoming sculptural, "really focusing on the shape of the piece itself and not necessarily having to go with a simple stud or simple huggy," as she puts it.

Keep the word asymmetry in mind. A choker pairs particularly well with a long pendant. A layered bracelet look on one arm is all the more compelling with a near-bare arm on the other. "I love wearing things that are super casual, or something really not casual, and using jewellery to really set that apart," Marinelli adds, noting that the outfit you pair with your jewellery will always shape the overall effect.

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For Longe, the same sentiment applies with a big emphasis on fun, a word we could all stand to weave more into our wardrobes. "One of my first inspirations growing up was actually my school principal in Lagos, Nigeria, Mrs Durand. Every morning at school she would sit outside welcoming us in and she was always dripping in gold. I wanted to be like her one day. She just looked so cool and expensive."

Play with different metals, lengths, gems, shapes and textures. Layering works best when there's contrast. Fisayo Longe

Her route to more Mrs Durand energy? One anchor piece, everything else built around it. "Usually there's one dominant piece, whether that's a statement necklace or chunky bangle, then build everything else around it. Play with different metals, lengths, gems, shapes and textures. Layering works best when there's contrast. A chunky plain gold bracelet against another with turquoise stones against another with orange gems."

The A-word surfaces again: asymmetrical. "The best layered jewellery always looks slightly accidental and not overly styled," Longe adds, the key aim being to create richness without looking too considered. Jewellery layering is an exercise in personality, after all. It's there to be played with.

Notes taken. All that's left is to invest in pieces that work just as well worn alone as they do in a stack. And if in doubt, Spinelli Kilcollin, By Pariah and Roxanne Assoulin are more than happy to do the layering heavy lifting for you.

Shop Layered Jewellery

Mixed Metals

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