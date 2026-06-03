The fine jewellery halls of Harrods and Liberty were once treasure troves of refined elegance: exceptional gemstones, delicate designs and world-renowned houses with instantly recognisable motifs. Van Cleef & Arpels' Alhambra, Chaumet's Bee and Bulgari's Serpenti are among the most iconic.



Although these classic items will always appeal, the past few seasons has seen a new wave of players emerging, bringing bolder colours, dynamic ideas and personality-led pieces that have expanded the fine jewellery landscape. High-net-worth shoppers are increasingly seeking ways to personalise their jewellery so that it feels uniquely their own, while remaining expertly crafted and worthy of investment—and demand for such pieces continues to grow.

As The Business of Fashion reports, jewellery "has outpaced the luxury sector as the category is seen as having a better value proposition than handbags." The current rise in gold and silver prices only accentuates its position as a value-worthy asset. And with pieces designed to last far longer than one season—exceeding even our own lifetimes—high jewellery is increasingly seen as a wise investment rather than simply a fashion find. An investment, however, that now comes with a wealth of options, meaning there is a high jewellery trend to suit every kind of shopper.

(Image credit: Annoushka Jewellery)

For those making their first fine jewellery purchase, Ruby Beales, Jewellery Buying Manager at Liberty, points to the growing number of entry-level investment pieces—labels navigating the line between craftsmanship, quality and accessible price points.

For the non-traditional fine jewellery fan, personality pieces offer a compelling alternative, where artistic influence breaks free of traditional norms. And Beth Hannaway, Director of Buying of Fine Jewellery and Watches at Harrods, highlights the rise of traditional jewellery with a contemporary twist: coloured gemstones over clear diamonds, white metal over gold, and bolder proportions over dainty designs.

(Image credit: Laura Vann Jewellery)

It's clear that personal expression is very much on the agenda. And few things are now chicer than wearing diamonds every day. Long gone are the days of secretive safe storage. Below, both experts break down the key Spring/Summer 26 high jewellery trends worth knowing now and the labels leading the charge.

The Spring/Summer 26 High Jewellery Trend Report

Dynamic Design

(Image credit: Suzanne Kalan)

Where refined delicacy once reigned supreme in the fine jewellery world, punchier personality pieces are now pushing through. "A more directional aesthetic is emerging, balancing subtlety with impact," explains Hannaway.

"White metals have regained momentum, offering a cooler, more architectural foundation that feels aligned with modern fashion. At the same time, jewellery is becoming more expressive in form. Sculptural, fluid gold silhouettes and bolder proportions are reasserting themselves, replacing the delicacy of recent years. Alongside this, colour is returning in a more considered way, with vibrant gemstones set within clean, timeless designs. The overall effect is confident yet controlled, where design and materiality are equally highlighted." Look to Suzanne Kalan for inspiration, a key leader among the more dynamic designers.

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Reinventing The Archive

(Image credit: Lucy Delius)

"We're seeing a real shift towards heritage-inspired fine jewellery, interpreted in a much more modern and wearable way," says Beales. "Customers are increasingly drawn to pieces that feel timeless and emotionally resonant, whether that's vintage-inspired settings, heirloom-style signets or reimagined archival motifs." Earlier this year saw the return of the brooch—falling neatly into the same trend sphere.

"At Liberty, brands such as Cece Jewellery, Foundrae, Lucy Delius and Annoushka are resonating strongly because they balance storytelling and craftsmanship with a contemporary sensibility. There's a growing appreciation for jewellery that feels personal and lasting, particularly as customers become more considered in their purchasing habits."

Enduring Value

(Image credit: Bvlgari)

"The investment mindset continues to strengthen, shaping how clients approach fine jewellery," says Hannaway, splitting high jewellery clients into two camps: those after everyday pieces and those searching for something truly spectacular.

"There is a clear focus on exceptional stones, timeless design and pieces with lasting relevance. High-quality diamonds and rare coloured gemstones are increasingly valued for both their intrinsic worth and emotional significance, particularly against sustained strength in gold prices. This is driving demand for pieces that can be worn, collected and ultimately passed on, with provenance, craftsmanship and heritage playing a central role in purchase decisions."

Personality Pieces

(Image credit: Pascale Monvoisin)

Solitary diamond studs, tennis bracelets and thin chains may immediately spring to mind when picturing the fine jewellery sphere, but change is afoot, says Beales. "Fine jewellery is becoming far more expressive and personality-led. We're seeing strong interest in sculptural forms, unusual stone combinations and pieces that feel artistic rather than traditionally 'perfect".

"Designers such as Polly Wales, Brooke Gregson and Pascale Monvoisin are driving this shift, creating jewellery that feels conversational, playful and highly individual. Customers increasingly want jewellery that says something about them and their taste, rather than simply signalling status. That desire for individuality and self-expression is one of the most interesting shifts we're seeing across the category at the moment."

Everyday Expression

(Image credit: Anita Ko)

"Jewellery is increasingly being bought and worn for self-expression, rather than for occasion," Hannaway tells me. Gone are the days of saving only for best. "Clients are investing in pieces that elevate daily life, reflecting personal milestones, identity and taste. This is driving a more relaxed approach to styling, where diamonds are worn instinctively and layered with ease.

"Classic pieces such as tennis necklaces and hoops are no longer reserved for special occasions but integrated into everyday wardrobes. Personalisation further reinforces this shift, with clients building collections that evolve over time rather than purchasing in isolation." It's time to take the diamonds out of the safe.

Entry-Level Investments

(Image credit: Alighieri)

Fine jewellery may be associated with price points in the thousands, but Beales has noticed a substantial shift. "There's also been a notable rise in what we'd call 'entry-level investment pieces'—fine jewellery that feels accessible enough for everyday wear but still carries craftsmanship and emotional value. Customers are building collections more gradually, often starting with layering pieces, charms or sculptural hoops that feel versatile and personal.

"Brands such as our own in-house Liberty Jewellery, Laura Vann, Otiumberg and Alighieri continue to perform well in this space because they offer jewellery that feels directional yet wearable enough for everyday styling. What's interesting is that luxury customers are still investing, but they're looking for pieces with longevity and flexibility rather than overt occasion dressing," says Beales.