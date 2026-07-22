Over the past few years, tubing mascara has had a real revival. Beloved for its longevity, lengthening properties and easy removal (without any scrubbing!), these formulas are more popular than ever. There’s something super appealing about a mascara that stays put throughout the day without running or streaking, but that easily removes with water and light massage before bed. Brands including Merit, Revitalash and Maybelline have all launched new versions this year alone, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

Except now, it’s evolved. Given the explosive popularity of tubing mascaras, it’s no surprise that one brand—Tarte—has applied tubing technology to another eye product to create a new cult hero. The brand’s Tartelette Tubing Liquid Eyeliner follows in its sister mascara’s footsteps and promises to deliver a sharper, cleaner liquid line that stays put but also easily removes. So, how does this actually work, given the idea of a tubing mascara is that it contains water-resistant polymers that wrap around each individual lash?

I asked makeup artists for their thoughts on tubing liquid liners, and how, from their perspective, they see them working. Using Tarte’s formulation as a reference, Mezhgan Hussainy, Celebrity Makeup Artist & Co-Founder of Product Society, explained: “Unlike traditional eyeliners that rely primarily on waxes and pigments to adhere to the skin, tubing technology creates a flexible film that wraps around the surface and is designed to resist smudging, transferring, humidity, and oils. That's especially important around the eye area, where movement, tears, and natural oils can quickly break down makeup.”

Like tubing mascaras, celebrity makeup artist Joy Adenuga says the product is “water-resistant throughout the day but releases cleanly with warm water and gentle pressure without rubbing or harsh removers.” It’s a unique, fresh approach to eyeliner, and one that makeup artists are generally pretty excited to try. “As a celebrity makeup artist, I'm always looking for products that deliver longevity without sacrificing comfort, and tubing liners have the potential to do just that,” notes Hussainy.

How We Test

The Marie Claire UK team takes product testing seriously, with a commitment to delivering accurate, honest and genuinely helpful reviews for our readers. For this review, I applied Tarte's Tubing Eyeliner as part of my usual morning makeup routine and wore it throughout the day—including during an exercise class—without touching it up.

I assessed the ease of application, the precision of the applicator, pigment payoff and overall longevity, paying particular attention to whether the formula smudged, flaked or transferred. When it came to removal, I evaluated how easily it came off and whether it left behind any residue. Here are my findings...

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

First Impressions

I was so excited to try Tarte’s new formula because liquid eyeliner is a part of my regular makeup routine; I genuinely feel naked without it, so I am always looking for new favourites.

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It’s worth noting, however, says Adenuga, that these formulas tend to be matte, “so if you're someone who layers or likes a smudgey liner, it will not work as well as a standard liquid or pencil formula.”

“I find this an interesting innovation and think it could benefit a lot of people, particularly those who struggle with smudging,” notes Adenuga. “It feels like a logical evolution from tubing mascaras and makes it useful for oily lids, sensitive eyes, and situations where touch-ups aren't always possible.” She adds that this could be brilliant for those who wear contact lenses, and for ‘frequent face-touchers,’ too.

There’s also potential for tubing liners to be a hit for mature skin. “What I'm most interested in seeing is how these formulas perform on mature eyelids with texture or laxity, since application and wear can be very different than on smoother skin,” comments Hussainy. “If they offer the same smudge-proof benefits we've come to expect from tubing mascaras while still gliding on effortlessly, I think they'll fill a real gap in the market.”

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

How to Apply

The product applies really well and creating shapes such as wings feels easy. I will say that I really understood what Adenuga meant when she noted how matte these formulas are likely to be; the liner was noticeably less glossy and wet, unlike many ‘regular’ liquid eyeliners I’m used to using. I even wore it during a hot pilates class and there was zero budging.

Rebecca peeling off the flick of her eyeliner using just her finger (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The Verdict

I’m also a serial face toucher, and so using a tubing design like this is definitely helpful. However, I’d be interested to see how long the product itself lasts and whether there’s a quicker dry-out rate, meaning less time between repurchasing.

Removal was very easy, which is a big thing for me. Sometimes at night I’m so lazy I end up leaving mascara and eyeliner excess on my lids that smudges onto my pillow overnight, but this melted off with ease with just water (see pics above, where I removed the ‘wing’ with just water and my finger). I can see why, therefore, this would be a clear winner for those with sensitive eyes.

All in all, I was pretty impressed with the product and think Tarte has tapped into something here that’s bound to become a trend, with more brands giving these a go.