Jennifer Gibson Cyber Monday, save 20% on rare vintage finds

It’s like Jennifer Gibson knew we needed a little end of year pick me up. The coveted vintage jewellery brand are celebrating Cyber Monday with 20% off their beautiful curation of pre-worn pieces. Exclusively at Selfridges, the discount on one-of-a-kind collections and pieces enables you to shop vintage treasures from the comfort (and safety, thanks Covid) of your sofa.
Inspired by memories of her mother’s antique emporium. Jennifer Gibson’s love for vintage jewellery was established in her childhood where she began her eclectic and cohesive collection of pre-loved pieces.
The brands hand-picked assortment of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more are a go-to for myself and other stylists when on the hunt for rare antiques that will create a moment on the red carpet. Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway and Suki Waterhouse are all firm fans of the British brand.
A gorgeous way to treat a loved one to something truly special, the label searches far and wide across the globe to find rare pre-loved pieces. With iconic one-off, one-of-a-kind pieces that are all given a second chance to be loved by new owners. Simply enter code ‘SELFCCE’ to save 20% when you shop Jennifer Gibson at Selfridges.
These are the pieces I’m eyeing up this Cyber weekend…
Jennifer Gibson Henkel & Grossé bracelet,
£400, £352
A rare find, this Henkel & Grossé bracelet is beautifully adorned with colourful glass stones. My best friend would love this.
Jennifer Gibson Crystal necklace, £355, £284
Jennifer has a reputation for sourcing the rarest statement accessories, and this whimsical necklace doesn’t disappoint. Crafted from shimmering blue-toned crystals keep yours in focus by styling with a Bardot dress.
Jennifer Gibson pre-loved trinket trunk dish,
£270, £216
Sourced specifically for its charm and intricate craftsmanship this playful dish is crafted from 100% Russian grade silver and detailed with enamel. What a gorgeous place to store sentimental pieces.
Jennifer Gibson Gold-plated faux-pearl earrings,
£330, £264
These beautiful earrings are a rare treasure sourced for their unique style and serious attention to detail. This unsigned pair are truly one-of-a-kind. Imagine pairing them with a slinky silk shirt.
Jennifer Gibson Crystal hair clip,
£130, £104
This embellished clip will instantly elevate even the messiest up-do. Adorned with shimmering crystals which sparkle even in low light.