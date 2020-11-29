Jennifer Gibson Cyber Monday, save 20% on rare vintage finds

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s like Jennifer Gibson knew we needed a little end of year pick me up. The coveted vintage jewellery brand are celebrating Cyber Monday with 20% off their beautiful curation of pre-worn pieces. Exclusively at Selfridges, the discount on one-of-a-kind collections and pieces enables you to shop vintage treasures from the comfort (and safety, thanks Covid) of your sofa.

Inspired by memories of her mother’s antique emporium. Jennifer Gibson’s love for vintage jewellery was established in her childhood where she began her eclectic and cohesive collection of pre-loved pieces.

The brands hand-picked assortment of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more are a go-to for myself and other stylists when on the hunt for rare antiques that will create a moment on the red carpet. Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway and Suki Waterhouse are all firm fans of the British brand.

A gorgeous way to treat a loved one to something truly special, the label searches far and wide across the globe to find rare pre-loved pieces. With iconic one-off, one-of-a-kind pieces that are all given a second chance to be loved by new owners. Simply enter code ‘SELFCCE’ to save 20% when you shop Jennifer Gibson at Selfridges.

These are the pieces I’m eyeing up this Cyber weekend…