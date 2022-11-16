We tried Khloe Kardashian's Good American jeans, here are our honest thoughts

Since its launch in 2016, Good American has been heralded as an inclusive denim brand with something for every woman. Co-founded by Khloe Kardashian (opens in new tab), the label started with the "biggest denim launch in history" and has since continued its mission to cater to all with subsequent swimwear, loungewear and ready-to-wear collection releases.

While inclusivity is at the heart of the brand, Good American also has a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Currently, 70% of Good American's denim collection is made from responsible materials and the brand has even managed to garner the elusive B Corp certification.

As many women feel like finding a perfectly fitting pair of jeans (opens in new tab) is akin to finding a needle in a haystack, here at Marie Claire we decided to put Good American to the test by asking three separate team members to try the jeans (opens in new tab) and offer their honest opinions. From the fit to the comfort level, keep scrolling for our thoughts on Good American's flared, petite straight-leg, and skinny jean styles.

Hayley Hasslehoff, Contributing Wellness Editor

Good Leg Flared Twisted Slit Jeans

(Image credit: Future)

Good Legs Flare Twisted Slit Jeans Good American Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Hayley's Verdict: "I'm in love with the Good Legs Flare Twisted Slit from Good American. Good American is known for its impeccable quality and everyday wear. As someone who is a bigger busted lady, I tend to choose a jean with a flare at the bottom to even out my proportions and bring the attention upward. I love the front slit design to give a modern twist and elevate your look for all occasions. These jeans are ideal to wear with a pointed heel to elongate your legs. They're the perfect jean for all seasons - with the colder weather here I’d wear them with a platform leather bootie to tie in the '60s flare. The fabric is crisp with the right amount of stretch and an extra high-rise waist for a chic finish.

While I did love these jeans, throughout the day they did stretch and felt a little baggy around waistline. I tend to prefer a jean without stretch so that I feel tucked in all day. "

Zoe Anastasiou, Fashion Editor

Good Petite Straight Jeans

(Image credit: Future)

Good Petite Straight Good American Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Zoe's Verdict: "As a petite woman (I stand at a tiny 5'0") I have always struggled to find jeans that are an ideal length. At times, even petite specific items have been too long for me. Thankfully, that was not the case when it came to Good American's petite range, as the length of this style fit perfectly. No trip to the tailor necessary!

Immediately, I noticed how comfortable these jeans were, and it's all thanks to that signature Good American stretch. Having said that, I do think the addition of the stretch elastic means that these jeans have a thinner feel than traditional denim. If you're after a thicker fabric then opt for the styles marked "rigid" on the Good American website."

Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor

Good Legs Jeans

(Image credit: Future)

Good Legs Jeans Good American Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Jadie's Verdict: "I’ve wanted to try Good American for the longest time as I’ve always found it really difficult to find a good pair of jeans that fit my waist without being gappy, and simultaneously offer enough wiggle room across the hips that my derriere isn’t on the cusp of hulking out at any sudden movement. Good American offers in-between sizes which is magical for anyone who regularly suffers the decision of going too tight or too loose, so I opted for the size 15 and they fit like a glove. The jeans also feel super soft and I absolutely love the colour.

The only thing I’m not thrilled about is that the pair I tested are lacking the sturdiness of a classic denim, and considering the price point I would have liked them to feel thicker. The stretch is great for clinging onto your curves, but I worry that eventually they’ll lose their shape and suffer the dreaded knee sag."