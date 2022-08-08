Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"Been workin on something..."

There is no doubt that celebrities love to build hype for their new ventures via Instagram. Whether it be cryptic captions or behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, every entrepreneur worth their salt has teased a project at one point or another. Evidently, Gigi Hadid is no different, as this weekend the model took to Instagram to debut her latest fashion project.

Alongside a caption that read, “been workin on something …” Hadid posted a series of images of mood boards, fabric samples and blurry selfies, tagging the new account @GuestInResidence. Hadid has also updated her own bio to read, “founder, creative director @GuestInResidence.” Fancy!

So, what do we actually know so far? Well truthfully, not much. We know she is working on a fashion brand called Guest In Residence, and that it will feature knitwear. From the designs that we can see in the images, it looks as if Gigi is working primarily on jumpers and hoodies in colour-blocked shades.

There’s no word yet as to when the collection will be released, or what the price range will be, though we do know that Gigi is using fabrics including 100% cashmere, so we’re expecting quality here.

Hadid also seems to have employed the expertise of other fashion industry insiders on the project. Throughout the carousel of imagery, Hadid has tagged stylist and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, as well as PR director Kevin McIntosh Jr.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that the post’s comment section is filled with positive reinforcement from Gigi’s famous friends. Sister Bella Hadid said it’s what they’ve “all been waiting for,” while Hailey Bieber also commented that she’s so excited about the launch.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Creative Director Gigi Hadid, has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?