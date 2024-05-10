The new-season style moodboard

The new capsule wardrobe is anything but ordinary. Instead, skirts are trimmed with fluttery trims or detailed with lingerie-inspired elements and suits are updated in modern hues or with the addition of girlish accessories.

Fear not, your sartorial favourites aren't going anywhere. They're simply styled in interesting, new ways – a trench is layered atop a daringly sheer blouse, and a pair of classic jeans are teamed with a show-stopping cape. Interest piqued? Scroll our latest fashion story for an abundance of inspiration – and that cape.

SOFT TOUCH

Shirt, Solitaire; Bandeau dress, Chloé (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

For evening, opt for a maxi dress with a distinctly modern silhouette, ornamented only by textural detailing. Chloé's bandeau style is exemplary.

BESPOKE TAILORING

Blazer and scarf, Lessico Familiare; earrings, Giovanni Raspini (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

The neck scarf is back and, in soft lace, will add a feminine flourish to otherwise masculine tailoring. The final touch? A pair of sleek hoop earrings.

COLOUR THEORY

Bandeau dress, Fendi; pop socks, Wolford; mules, Missoni (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

Offset tomato red with cool blue – it's an unlikely colour pairing that feels fresh for the new season. Or let Fendi do the colour mixing for you with this patchwork dress.

THE KNIT CROWD

Knit, Marina Rinaldi; sock boots, Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

Don't put your knitwear into storage just yet; a lightweight cotton tunic will serve you well on chilly summer evenings. Next season, add in luxe layers and second-skin boots.

TULLE BOX

Top and skirt, Sportmax; trench, Geox by Penelope and Monica Cruz (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

The sheer trend endures. How to wear it? It's all in the art of layering. Sportmax's ethereal, funnel-neck blouse can be layered atop a column dress or beneath a trench coat.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TEXTURE PLAY

Shirt, vest, skirt, Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

From chevron knits and fluttery trims to fabrics elevated by flecks and fluff, we're celebrating tactility. Load up on contrasting textures in a tonal palette. Bottega's rose-pink set is the stuff of dreams.

INSIDE OUT

Skirt, High-Everyday Couture; sock boot, Givenchy (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

An otherwise pared-back look is instantly elevated by lingerie-inspired detailing. A case in point: High-Everyday Couture's suspender belt skirt.

LA VIE EN ROSE

Dress and blazer, Karl Lagerfeld (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

Karl Lagerfeld's skirt suit has an '80s sensibility, but the cool pink hue makes it totally modern. Add a pair of pointed slingbacks and keep accessories minimal.

AMAZING LACE

Cape and jeans, Valentino (Image credit: Sofia Masini / Marie Claire International)

The humble jean is not so humble when paired with an out-of-this-world cape – specifically Valentino's. It's the perfect contrast.

THE TEAM:

Photographer: Sofia Masini

Stylist: Elisabetta Massari

Model: Maria Zakrzewska at Monster Management

Make-up: Cosetta Giorgetti

Hair: Domenico Papa

This story was originally produced for Marie Claire International @marieclaireinternational