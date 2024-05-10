The new-season style moodboard
Be inspired by artful texture, light-as-air fabrics and look-twice detailing
The new capsule wardrobe is anything but ordinary. Instead, skirts are trimmed with fluttery trims or detailed with lingerie-inspired elements and suits are updated in modern hues or with the addition of girlish accessories.
Fear not, your sartorial favourites aren't going anywhere. They're simply styled in interesting, new ways – a trench is layered atop a daringly sheer blouse, and a pair of classic jeans are teamed with a show-stopping cape. Interest piqued? Scroll our latest fashion story for an abundance of inspiration – and that cape.
SOFT TOUCH
For evening, opt for a maxi dress with a distinctly modern silhouette, ornamented only by textural detailing. Chloé's bandeau style is exemplary.
BESPOKE TAILORING
The neck scarf is back and, in soft lace, will add a feminine flourish to otherwise masculine tailoring. The final touch? A pair of sleek hoop earrings.
COLOUR THEORY
Offset tomato red with cool blue – it's an unlikely colour pairing that feels fresh for the new season. Or let Fendi do the colour mixing for you with this patchwork dress.
THE KNIT CROWD
Don't put your knitwear into storage just yet; a lightweight cotton tunic will serve you well on chilly summer evenings. Next season, add in luxe layers and second-skin boots.
TULLE BOX
The sheer trend endures. How to wear it? It's all in the art of layering. Sportmax's ethereal, funnel-neck blouse can be layered atop a column dress or beneath a trench coat.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
TEXTURE PLAY
From chevron knits and fluttery trims to fabrics elevated by flecks and fluff, we're celebrating tactility. Load up on contrasting textures in a tonal palette. Bottega's rose-pink set is the stuff of dreams.
INSIDE OUT
An otherwise pared-back look is instantly elevated by lingerie-inspired detailing. A case in point: High-Everyday Couture's suspender belt skirt.
LA VIE EN ROSE
Karl Lagerfeld's skirt suit has an '80s sensibility, but the cool pink hue makes it totally modern. Add a pair of pointed slingbacks and keep accessories minimal.
AMAZING LACE
The humble jean is not so humble when paired with an out-of-this-world cape – specifically Valentino's. It's the perfect contrast.
THE TEAM:
Photographer: Sofia Masini
Stylist: Elisabetta Massari
Model: Maria Zakrzewska at Monster Management
Make-up: Cosetta Giorgetti
Hair: Domenico Papa
This story was originally produced for Marie Claire International @marieclaireinternational
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
-
Forget the Adidas Samba – *these* are the sneakers all the cool girls are wearing
*Adds to basket*
By Natalie Hughes
-
These era-defining trainers are back and dividing opinion again
By Penny Goldstone
-
As a beauty editor prone to shine I need to know about the best SPFs for oily skin so I asked a skin expert
Effective protection without the excessive shine
By Mica Ricketts
-
Bulgari Serpenti: Uncovering the beauty of a bijoux bag
By Jessica Bumpus
-
The 10 designer handbags to covet this season
Your new season hit list
By Penny Goldstone
-
9 Spring/Summer catwalk looks to inspire your new-season style
Think statement florals, elegant lace and sleek tailoring
By Sunil Makan
-
The icons: Marie Claire's definitive list of the investment handbags that transcend trends
A brief history and buying guide
By Penny Goldstone
-
The chicest handbags under £500, handpicked by a fashion editor
These are worthwhile investments.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
The coolest summer accessories to see you through the season
Our favourite finds.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Fashion's New Mood: The 10 looks set to influence your wardrobe this summer
By Sunil Makan
-
The best sustainable accessories edit: In for the long run
The sustainable option has never been so chic
By Penny Goldstone