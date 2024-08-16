A day with Nimi Blackwell at the DIOR x Harrods pop up

Paris may have had its Olympics fashion moments but this month we’ve been playing host to our own French fashion powerhouse with an exclusive DIOR pop-up at Harrods. The space, which is running from the 31st of July to the 25th of August, celebrates the partnership between the fashion house and the iconic London department store and showcases Dior’s AW24/25 ready-to-wear collection as well as shoes, leather goods, accessories and jewellery.

Alongside the collection, the pop-up space features eye-catching canvases emblazoned with the iconic Miss Dior logo in statement neon shades, as well as a wall of this season’s must-have bag, the Miss Dior flap bag. To see it in all its glory, we sent along influencer and content creator Nimi Blackwell and quizzed her on her favourite pieces from the collection, as well as the trends she’ll be wearing for AW24. Here’s what she told us…

(Image credit: DIOR)

What are your favourite items from the AW collection?

“The quilted black Miss Dior Flap Bag. It is elegant and timeless and can be paired with everything in my wardrobe. It just makes every outfit look better and elevated! I also think I will get alot of use out of it because it is a really good size that can be styled seamlessly from day to night.”

(Image credit: DIOR)

What items do you always carry in your bag?

“The everyday essentials that I never leave the house without are house keys, my phone, charger, Dior Beauty lip oil, Dior Beauty bronzer, my card holder, my Gris Dior fragrance, and my portable curling tongs. And during the summer, I never forget my SPF!”

(Image credit: DIOR)

What trends are you most looking forward to wearing this Autumn?

“Animal print is definitely having a moment this year and I am most certainly going to embrace the trend this Autumn. It is bold without being gaudy and can be effortlessly styled with more neutral tones to complete a very stylish look. I’m thinking jackets and trousers paired with a simple white T-shirt and monochrome heels for an understated yet quietly dramatic look.”