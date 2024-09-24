This sustainable denim brand is the fashion insider's best kept secret

Whether you’re a seasoned denim wearer or looking to introduce the staple fabric into your wardrobe, there’s no denying jean shopping can be difficult. That’s why when a brand makes it its mission to take the stress out of finding the perfect pair of jeans, the fashion world stands up and takes notice. Such is the case with E.L.V denim, an influencer and industry favourite for denim that not only looks great but fits as if it was made just for you as well.

And their latest campaign aptly called ‘These Jeans Are Made For Me’ proves it. Featuring members of the brand’s stylish E.L.V. family, including Lisa Ing-Marinelli, Coco Panazza and Krishna Patel alongside E.L.V. founder Anna Foster , all wearing their personal favourite E.L.V. denim styles, it showcases how each piece combines both style and craftsmanship to offer pieces that look and feel unlike any other.

Lisa Ing Marinelli wearing E.L.V Denim (Image credit: E.L.V. Denim)

So, what makes E.L.V. denim so special? Made from upcycled denim each style features two pairs of jeans cleverly crafted together to create a one-of-a-kind design. This means, much like no two bodies are the same, no two pairs of E.L.V. Denim jeans (or any of their pieces for that matter) are exactly alike and so each offer their own unique fit, feel and style.

In keeping with this idea, as part of the campaign, each member of the E.L.V. family has also shared their own unique story on their relationship with denim and how they came to discover and fall in love with E.L.V. For founder Anna, it’s these stories that hold the most importance, “One of the most fulfilling aspects of building this brand has been watching the growth of our 'family' community. I take immense pride in knowing how special our jeans make people feel."

Aja Barber wearing E.L.V Denim (Image credit: E.L.V. Denim)

To find your own pair of E.L.V Denim jeans that feel made for you, I’ve compiled an edit of their key styles online now. Keep scrolling to find your new favourite jeans…

Shop E.L.V. Denim Jeans