Disney is auctioning off rare high fashion memorabilia pieces and there’s still time to bid

Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion it has launched its Create100 auction.

The auction, raising money for Make-A-Wish, has seen 100 global creators from Christian Louboutin to Billie Eilish donate one-of-a-kind Disney-inspired pieces throughout October. And featuring fashion offerings from an archival Mark Jacobs Mickey Mouse sweater to a Cinderella-inspired Swarovski crystal slipper, it has unsurprisingly gone viral - particularly in the fashion world.

With the auction ending on 30 October, there’s still time to bid. And, with that in mind, we’ve rounded up our top fashion picks, all available to bid on now.

The Swarovski Crystal Slipper from Cinderella

Giovanna Englebert, Creative Director of Swarovski, has donated a replica of the bespoke Solid Crystal Slipper created by Swarovski for the 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella. The replica - one of five glass slippers created by Swarovski, features a 6-inch heel, 221 facets and three crystal pieces.

Beyoncé’s catsuit from Black is King

The printed catsuit worn by Beyoncé in the acclaimed Disney+ film, Black is King, has been donated to the auction. The iconic collectable piece comes in a size small, and belonged to the singer during the project which she co-wrote, executive produced, and directed.

Marc Jacobs Sequin Mickey Mouse Sweatshirt

This iconic Mickey Mouse sequined sweatshirt has been donated by fashion designer Marc Jacobs from his archive. Garment labels are attached.

A portrait of Kate Moss reimagined as Tinker Bell

Charlotte Tilbury MBE has donated a one-of-a-kind portrait of Kate Moss reimagined as Disney’s Tinker Bell. The portrait, painted by David Downton, was commissioned by Charlotte Tilbury herself, and inspired by her beauty line, using Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

Harris Reed’s Disney-inspired AW22 Mermaid Dress

Designer Harris Reed has donated an iconic one-of-a-kind version of the AW22 gown inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The Mermaid dress features a statement fishtail skirt, and a sculptured hand-shaped bandeau top.

A bespoke pair of Christian Louboutin heels from The Sea Queen

Christian Louboutin has donated a pair of 4 inch Louboutin shoes inspired by the Sea Queen Gladiator Sandals in the Marvel title. The shoes, which will be customised to fit the winner’s size come in silver leather, featuring hand-applied gems, metallic straps and a specifically designed Marvel x Christian Louboutin joint logo on the insole.

A Disney-inspired Schiaparelli Couture Swarovski Neck Piece

Daniel Roseberry has donated ‘The Boy and the Bird’, a couture Swarovski sculptural neck piece by Schiaparelli. Made from gilded brass and set with over 10,000 Swarovski Crystals, the iconic neck piece was inspired by Disney’s The Rescuers Down Under.

A framed original drawing of The Hulk by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Maison Valentino, has donated his own sketch reimagining marvel’s iconic character, The Hulk, in pink. The original artwork by the fashion legend comes framed.

All funds from the sales of the auction will go to Make-A-Wish, a charity that Disney has worked with since 1980, granting life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses around the world.

To find out more about Make-A-Wish International, visit www.worldwish.org or Make-A-Wish America visit www.wish.org