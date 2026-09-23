Want to Know What to Wear Tomorrow? These are 7 Key Autumn/Winter 2026 Looks Setting the Tone for the Season Ahead

From statement outerwear that brings cold-weather gravitas to a new waistline that requires a rethink

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Autumn/Winter 2026 Trends
(Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

With rain and grey skies comes a new season, Autumn/Winter 2026, which ironically means there is plenty to feel sunny about. From souped-up tailoring to daytime sequins you can pair with a trench coat, these seven looks encapsulate the season ahead.

AW26 trend fashion shoot looks of the season

(Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Chanel's extreme waistline—not just dropped by a few inches but almost a foot—is the most recognisable silhouette of Autumn/Winter. Accentuated with a belt, and comprised of separates rather than a sheath dress, this is the contemporary take on the flapper. In contrast, meanwhile, Max Mara's most famous item of clothing might be its classic camel coat, but a rival emerges this Autumn in the form of a funnel-necked and delightfully brick red coat. This is statement outerwear at its finest.

Wool coat, stretch wool-blend denim pants, Max Mara; cotton twill blazer, two-tone wool and cotton twill skirt, wool crepe shirt, belt, Chanel

Marie Claire International AW26 trend shoot

(Image credit: Pelle Lannefors )

A material can be armour as well as something more seductive—at least according to Maria Grazia Chiuri. For her debut at Fendi, the designer presented black lace dresses with smart white collars, a contrast between soft and starched that you can conjure in your own wardrobe this Autumn.

Leather lace dress, 5 Sisters leather collar, socks, pumps, Fendi

AW26 trend fashion shoot looks of the season

(Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

A trouser suit—tweaked with new-season details—sums up the back-to-business mood of September. Louis Vuitton's has giant buttons and curved lapels for a more statement, less square approach to tailoring. Dior's lighter-than-air gowns recast the princess dress, especially with the addition of an exquisite train. There's a rule for those lucky enough to own such a garment—don't save it for best.

Oversized wool blazer, wool pants, beanie, earrings, Louis Vuitton; ruffled cotton lace top and train skirt, Christian Dior

Marie Claire International AW26 trend shoot

(Image credit: Pelle Lannefors )

A blouse tucked into a ditsy-print skirt, studded clogs and a pendant necklace (an enamel tulip hand-painted with a hummingbird); these pieces heralded the return of folk at Chloé. It's a uniform that's artistically nostalgic yet just as relevant this season as the genre's '60s heyday.

Fitted silk poplin shirt, organic silk crêpe de chine skirt, long necklace, clogs, Chloé; hat, Hermès

Marie Claire International AW26 trend shoot

(Image credit: Pelle Lannefors)

Mermaid-esque sequins—big enough to fill the palm of one's hand—underneath a single-breasted trench coat perfectly summarises the new Celine, which contains multitudes and loves to layer the unexpected.

Tulle top and skirt embroidered with metallic sequins, wool mac coat, thigh-high boots, Celine

Credits:
Photographer: Pelle Lannefors
Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière
Model: Eduarda Vieira @ Premium
Make-up: Carole Hannah @ Airport Agency
Hair: Sébastien Le Corroller @ Airport Agency
Casting: Barbara Blanchard
Production: Corinne Piton
Fashion Assistant: Charlotte Wagner
Photographer Assistant: Yiouli itskou
Digital Assistant: Julia Dansarie

Natalie Hammond
Natalie Hammond
Freelance Fashion Editor

Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.