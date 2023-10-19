Here's what was so unusual about Coleen Rooney's Wagatha trial outfits
Her court looks made headlines at the time
The Wagatha Christie documentary has landed, and it's all we can talk about in the Marie Claire offices. At the time of her court case against Rebekah Vardy, the entrepreneur made headlines for her sleek trial looks, which comprised of tailored dresses and suits.
What we didn't know at the time, and what is rather unusual, is that Coleen bought almost nothing new to attend her court hearings, instead opting for looks she already owned.
Opening up about her courtroom style at a screening of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, she said, "I think the fashion aspect of the court case made it a bit less serious in the tabloids. At the time, I wasn’t focused on that, but when you look back, it really became a show for everyone else. For me, I just looked in my wardrobe to see what I had that was appropriate for court and I worked around that."
While Rebekah opted for a designer-heavy wardrobe including pieces by Dior and Prada, Coleen mixed high-street and designer pieces including a Chanel bag she's had for years.
Many at the time thought that this was a strategic move, to achieve a 'girl next door' look and thus gain more sympathy.
"The press said that I planned to go more ‘girl-next-door’, but that was what I had in my wardrobe and that is me! Whereas they said Rebekah went more fashion focused, but what she wears is her choice and nothing to do with me", Coleen said.
"Why should I make so much effort to go to court when I didn’t even want to be there? I look back now and think, 'Oh, I should’ve got a blow dry some of those days!', but I didn’t want anyone in my room on those mornings before I went to court. I’d lost weight so some of my clothes had to get taken in, and also I had that boot because I’d broken my foot. The fashion thing wasn’t on the top of my list."
You can watch the three-part documentary on Disney+ now.
