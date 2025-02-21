Christian Louboutin and Maison Margiela just announced a dream collab

Yep, you read that right. On 12 March 2025, Maison Margiela and Christian Louboutin will release their first capsule shoe collection.

The two houses first teamed up for the Maison Margiela 2024 Artisanal collection, which was presented in January 2024 and sent the fashion industry into a frenzy.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore 'hoof' style heels to the Parisian show, and Bad Bunny also wore a pair from the runway to accompany his full Margiela look for the Met Gala in May.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This partnership will be composed of twin capsule collections: Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin, and Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela.

The shoes will feature iconography from both houses, such as the Margiela Tabi shape and the Louboutin red sole.

(Image credit: Louboutin x Margiela)

The collection was created by both John Galliano (before his departure from the brand in December 2024) and Christian Louboutin, who have known each other since the beginning of their careers.

It will be released in selected boutiques worldwide and available online. Start saving now...