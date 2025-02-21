Christian Louboutin and Maison Margiela just announced a dream collab
It lands next month
Yep, you read that right. On 12 March 2025, Maison Margiela and Christian Louboutin will release their first capsule shoe collection.
The two houses first teamed up for the Maison Margiela 2024 Artisanal collection, which was presented in January 2024 and sent the fashion industry into a frenzy.
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore 'hoof' style heels to the Parisian show, and Bad Bunny also wore a pair from the runway to accompany his full Margiela look for the Met Gala in May.
This partnership will be composed of twin capsule collections: Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin, and Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela.
The shoes will feature iconography from both houses, such as the Margiela Tabi shape and the Louboutin red sole.
The collection was created by both John Galliano (before his departure from the brand in December 2024) and Christian Louboutin, who have known each other since the beginning of their careers.
It will be released in selected boutiques worldwide and available online. Start saving now...
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025: The Highlights
The best shows and biggest trends from the capital
By Rebecca Jane Hill
-
Miley Cyrus used to date one of the stars of The White Lotus season three
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Justin Baldoni’s legal team has responded to Ryan Reynolds’ controversial SNL joke
By Jenny Proudfoot