Christian Louboutin and Maison Margiela just announced a dream collab

It lands next month

Christian Louboutin x Maison Margiela
(Image credit: Christian Louboutin x Maison Margiela)
Rebecca Jane Hill
By
published
in News

Yep, you read that right. On 12 March 2025, Maison Margiela and Christian Louboutin will release their first capsule shoe collection.

The two houses first teamed up for the Maison Margiela 2024 Artisanal collection, which was presented in January 2024 and sent the fashion industry into a frenzy.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore 'hoof' style heels to the Parisian show, and Bad Bunny also wore a pair from the runway to accompany his full Margiela look for the Met Gala in May.

Kylie Jenner Margiela Louboutin Spring 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This partnership will be composed of twin capsule collections: Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin, and Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela.

The shoes will feature iconography from both houses, such as the Margiela Tabi shape and the Louboutin red sole.

Louboutin x Margiela

(Image credit: Louboutin x Margiela)

The collection was created by both John Galliano (before his departure from the brand in December 2024) and Christian Louboutin, who have known each other since the beginning of their careers.

It will be released in selected boutiques worldwide and available online. Start saving now...

Rebecca Jane Hill
Rebecca Jane Hill
Freelance Fashion Editor And Stylist

Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction. 

Latest