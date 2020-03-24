Here’s what celebs are wearing during the lockdown

The UK has now joined other countries in being on lockdown, and more and more of us are trying to connect and stay informed and entertained online.

As ever, you can always trust celebrities to share their words of wisdom, but we’re also curious about how they’re spending their time at home, and how they’re dressing when they don’t need to get glammed up for a red carpet event.

There are essentially two approaches. We have the likes of Ellen Degeneres and Hailey Bieber who are rocking the sweatpants and no makeup, while others like Alexa Chung are dressing up to feel a bit more like their ‘normal’ selves.

We’ve also been given a glimpse into their home workouts, and what gear they wear for it. Reese Witherspoon for example embraced the puffer jacket and a cap for a social-distanced hike.

From Katy Perry to Lizzo, here’s what celebrities are wearing on lockdown.